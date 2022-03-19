The power of Jane and Kodi

There are tapes that make it very clear that They have something to tell and the prizes when they come, if they come, are the consequence of masterfully achieving that.

This year, so convulsed in the film industry, we also saw very good things for those who want, precisely, to get out of the mold of the studios and break the usual narratives. That’s part of the success the power of the dog, by Jane Campion. The director knew very well who to surround herself with once Netflix told her what every creator has always dreamed of hearing: What is the story you have always wanted to tell, without worrying about what the studies and metrics say?

The result can be measured in emotions, views on the platform or simply in the fact that this is the most nominated film of the year, with 12 opportunities to take the statuettes home next March 27.

The cast is spectacular wherever you look: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemmons, Paul Dano (yes, the Batman one) and of course the very young but deeply intuitive Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The conversation with him made everything in the background even clearer so that we can seriously consider that this will be a year to remember in the history of cinema. Of the cinema as we know it now.

Congratulations on that impressive performance. how would you describe The power of the dog?

Honestly, I think that’s one of the hardest questions because it’s really such a complex story and there’s so much you can’t tell before you see it, plus there’s a lot of things that are just up to your own interpretation, that I It sounds like you’d be playing a trick on him if you tried to explain it. So I prefer to leave it to whoever sees it, if they feel the urge to see it. That’s what I’ve tried to do about it.

It’s wonderful to see the work you do together with Jane Campion. What was your personal experience working with her?

Of course as an actor it was amazing to work with her. Obviously, I was very close to her work and I have followed her for a long time. The opportunity to be with her on this job was more than enough for me to walk away with everything. Although I do have to say that the story itself is interesting and compelling enough that I wanted to do it. And we went through a beautiful audition process with Jane. It wasn’t the usual casting calls where you have very limited time to spend on one scene. The truth is that we had all the time in the world to explore the story in different ways, and after being in the presence of her genius I felt so convinced and privileged to be part of this team; It was the best thing that could have happened to me.

Being part of such a talented cast must have been brutal, and having Benedict Cumberbatch as a counterpart in so many scenes, with that dark energy that he wields, what was it like for you?

Yes, I would have to say that Phil – sorry, I’m still calling him Phil (his character’s name) – Benedict used method acting for this role, because that’s what Jane wanted from him. I think you know, he’s such a kind, grounded, sensitive human being, that we couldn’t have that around us considering that Phil is so far removed from who Cumberbatch really is as a person. So I think that was a very good decision. I can tell you that playing Peter, although we knew that our characters would develop this type of relationship while they were also going to be confronting each other, we had more elasticity. Although he was using the method (where he doesn’t leave the character), we had a lot of opportunities to experience things in the process. So it wasn’t all intensity.

Do you also use the method to reach your character?

Something was said about it for Peter, my character, but after several conversations with Jane I convinced her that I understand her world so well, and I have so many parallel attributes – her physical form or the way we are seen by others – , that we felt that it was already too close to its essence to have to live with it all day.

tireless jane

It was 1994 when the New Zealander was nominated for an Oscar for the first time for The pianoso we could never imagine the resilience that the director and writer would show almost 30 years later by taking into her hands a genre that men, for decades, had claimed as the banner of their masculinity, among many other things.

The success that Champion is enjoying it took too long. And without a doubt it has raised many concerns for those who consider this genre untouchable. But ever since Mel Brooks did the huge satire madness in the west, in 1974, we could hardly say that the western is just one thing and that’s it. And Campion knows it, snapping back at characters like sam elliota great representative of the genre, but lacking in accepting new ways of understanding it, when he attacked the film.

“I’m sorry, but you’re being an idiot (he told little bitch). He is not a cowboy. He is an actor”. This, when he won the guildmates award from him at the directors union last week. He also clarified: “Westerns are a mythical space and there is a lot of room for range. I think he’s a bit sexist… I consider myself creative and I think he first sees me as a woman or something less than him. And I don’t. Appreciate that.”

The cast of the film celebrated the clarity of Campion, who if he won (and many of us are convinced he will) win the Oscar on March 27 will be able to shelve criticism like this. Another great statement from Campion that reinforces last year’s win for director Chloé Zhao: “I would love to see more women directors because they represent half of the population – and they gave birth to the whole world. Without them writing and directing, the rest of the people will never know the whole story.”

We will see if, beyond the ceremonies, awards and certain sectors of the status quo of yesteryear with their concerns, we really begin to notice that difference in the stories we see, they form us and give us different perspectives. As Kodi said and as Jane knows: all of that exists in The power of the dog.

hc