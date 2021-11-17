The power of the dog. Jane Campion’s film review

A fascinating but too controlled version of Thomas Savage’s novel where the filmmaker’s approach was to suggest and, at the same time, hide. Great Jesse Plemons.

It had been 12 years since Jane Campion had made a film. Except for the series Top of the Lake, his last film before The power of the dog has been Bright Star. By Henry James (Portrait of a lady), to the figures of the writers Janet Frame (An angel at my table) and John Keats (Bright Star), Jane Campion’s cinema is confronted this time with Thomas Savage’s novel, published in 1967 and set in Montana in the 1920s.

Siblings Phil (Beneditch Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) are completely different. The first is cruel and frightens all the people around him. The other, on the other hand, has a milder and more submissive character. When the latter marries the widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and takes her to live on the family ranch with their son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Phil turns against him and tries to thwart them with all his might until he can no longer hide his vulnerability.

There is still the wild land of Piano lessons. Breathing is no longer romantic but meditative. Jane Campion’s gaze is enchanted on the landscape as in the beautiful series Top of the Lake, retraces the territories of the western with the long-shots, the clouds in the background, the ranch with the horses, the falling snow. Nature remains the place, the background, the scene. Then the ghosts stir, already from the graves in the cemetery, from the voice-offs of Peter’s beginning (“When my father died, I just wanted to help my mother”), from the episode of the death of Rose’s husband. They often cross in the film, they manifest themselves as sudden apparitions as we can already see from the first meeting of Phil who makes fun of Peter while he is serving at the table up to the indiscreet look in the river that puts all balance into play.

Of course, it is still a film of earth (the mud on Phil, the skins sold to the Indians), of demons (Rose who drinks secretly) where Jane Campion seeks the gap with the novel, which is more explicit in showing passion and death, but at the same time she is so caught up in it that she can’t get rid of it. It doesn’t push itself as of Brokeback Mountain Secrets, but it can’t even keep track of it; in fact, he needs to frame a book with illustrations of the human body to redefine the new balance in relationships within the family

Divided into five chapters, The power of the dog it’s charming and controlled, right online Netflix. He risks falling into the traps of that smug aestheticism that has marked a part of the New Zealand director’s cinema, but then he re-enters history by showing himself fearful but also eager to change gear. Perhaps it is George’s vision, played by the excellent Jesse Plemons, that is closest to that of Jane Campion. The Power of the Dog he shows his limits in the management of conflicts and passions and every now and then he risks falling in an obvious way with Peter’s walk with the men whistling. Cumberbatch risks imitating Christian Bale, Kirsten Dunst gradually dies. It is a cinema that floats, that is afraid of going out to sea, while it is certainly more successful in creating a setting in which all the passion of Jane Campion’s cinema is inside. Perhaps he also thinks of Michael Cimino then he prefers to return to the safer road. The final shot from the window suggests and hides. It was probably the filmmaker’s privileged approach to Savage’s novel. Who knows what the book would become in the hands of Paul Thomas Anderson.

Silver Lion – Best Director Award to Jane Campion at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Original title: The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion

Performers: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Geneviève Lemon, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy, Adam Beach, Sean Keenan

Distribution: Lucky Red, Netflix

Duration: 126 ′

Origin: UK, Australia, USA, Canada, New Zealand 2021

