‘The Power of the Dog’: release date on Netflix of the film in competition at Venice 78 with Benedict Cumberbatch | Awards Today

Netflix has announced the debut date on the streaming platform of some of its most anticipated original titles, many of which will be starring in the fall festival season and, perhaps, the future awards season.

Among the most anticipated titles that have finally found an official debut date there are The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion, return behind the camera of the Oscar-winning director with a cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons (in competition at Venice 78), without forgetting It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino and the black comedy Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, among others. Among the titles to keep an eye on: the musical Tick, Tick … Boom by Lin-Manuel Miranda with Andrew Garfield.

Tick ​​Tick … Boom! (11/19)

The Power of the Dog (1/12)

It was the hand of God (12/15)

Don’t Look Up (12/24)

The Power of the Dog is among the most anticipated titles of the fall season; it will be premiered at the Venice, New York and London festivals. Below is the synopsis:

Charismatic breeder Phil Burbank inspires fear and respect. When brother George brings his new wife and her son to live at the family ranch, Phil torments them until he finds himself vulnerable to the possibility of falling in love.

