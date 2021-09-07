The Power of the Dog – Review of the film by Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog: The new film by Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch was presented in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 1st September.

The Power of the Dog, a film lasting one hundred twenty-five minutes, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage (not to be confused with the identical The power of the dog by Don Winslow), was scripted for the occasion by its own director, the veteran Jane Campion. She who, for about thirty years, held the record absolute of the only female director to have won the Oscar for the best original screenplay with his famous Piano lessons.

Jane Campion that with The Power of the Dog, again amazes the whole world in getting back behind the camera over a decade after his last film, that is Bright Star 2009. And that returns to Venice after, you think, over twenty years. When he presented his beautiful but very underestimated at the time Holy Smoke with a beautiful, hypnotic Kate Winslet and the ever-charismatic Harvey Keitel. Already co-star of the aforementioned Piano lessons.

With The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion this time she tries her hand at a story apparently not very inclined to her strings, as all her previous works were blatantly, typically female-oriented (she, defined as the feminist filmmaker par excellence), that is, she seems to depart from her main favorite themes, mostly focused on stories concerning, precisely, women more or less complicated, more or less affected by problems of a nature not only psychological (think, for example, of An angel at my table) or even physical (the already mentioned several times The Piano …).

In this case, choosing and facing head-on a story that at first sight seems to have almost nothing feminine. Indeed, it would seem profoundly antithetical, instead it is simply a speculation. So long as The Power of the Dog it is the story of two men, that is to say two brothers, at the beginning understandably supportive and accomplices due to being precisely two consanguineous of the very first degree united by a brotherhood not only ideological, therefore gradually more and more badly antagonists towards each other as they will become ruthless rivals in love. Better to say, more precisely, a woman will unleash their most unsuspected and perhaps tragically lethal perfidious fratricidal ire.

In fact, according to the succinct plot reported by IMDb:

The charismatic breeder Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) inspires fear and awe in those around him. His brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Rose / Kirsten Dunst) and his son and Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

We tell you nothing else. In cast, Frances Conroy (Stone, Joker), Kodi Smit-McPhee and the timeless Keith Carradine.

Music by Johnny Greenwood (The oilman).

What works there The Power of the Dog

Betraying not a little the rough atmospheres of the original novel, Jane Campion, borrowing it in adapting it to her metaphysical and romantic gaze, transforms The Power of the Dog in a western very personal, mindful of the echoes of Terrence Malick. This can be a great merit, as his work becomes totally his and not a banal, simple didactic transposition, although it is exaggeratedly refined, calligraphic, therefore perhaps necessarily too aestheticizing.



Why not watch The Power of the Dog

Many themes are touched upon but at the same time none of them is perhaps developed in depth and even truly felt. Let us say this.

Don’t feel like it Jane Campion but, paradoxically, despite precisely her strong personality which she instilled in setting up visually beautiful images, The Power of the Dog it seems almost a commissioned film in all respects. And it never really excites.

Direction: Jane Campion With: Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Keith Carradine, Adam Beach, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, Karl Willetts, Peter Carroll, Frances Conroy Year: 2021 Duration: 125 min. Country: New Zealand, Australia