The power of the dog wins, Paolo Sorrentino can’t do it

The Golden Globes 2022 were awarded, the awards for Cinema and TV which awarded, among others, Jane Champion, Kate Winslet and Nicole Kidman.

It was a minor Golden Globe edition this year, following allegations of racism and corruption that emerged from an investigation by the Los Angeles Times which denounced how the group of 86 reporters on the jury was made up only of whites, and the favors that some of these received from the majors. A scandal that led to the protest of some actors (Tom Cruise also gave back some statuettes won in the past) and, despite some adjustments made during the past months, the choice of TV channels not to broadcast the award ceremony, visible only on the Prize website and live on their social pages. Despite this, there have been awards for TV series and films and have awarded some of the most prominent titles of the last 12 months.

Among the winners Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman and Will Smith

The Best Drama Award went to “The Power of the Dog” the film produced by Netflix and directed by Jane Campion which also won the award for director, while Kodi Smit-McPhee won as a supporting actor. Among the winners also Rachel Zegler as Best Actress for Best Comedy Movie or Musical for West Side Story while Best Actor in the category won Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”, Nicole Kidman won Best Actress for a Drama and Will Smith for Best Actor. As for the awards for the TV series “Succession” won Best Drama Series, while Hacks won Best Comedy, Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Comedy and Jean Smart as Best Actress. Among the winners also Michael Keaton for “Dopesick” and Kate Winslet for “Murder in Easttown” as best actor and best actress in miniseries and TV movies. There was also an Italian nomination with “the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino who ran for the best foreign film, but the victory went to “Drive My Car” film by the Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi.

The 2022 Golden Globe Winners List

TELEVISION

Oscar 2022: “It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino is the candidate film for Italy

Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Actor in a Miniseries in a Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Actress in a Miniseries in a Movie

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Wedding”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Murder in Easttown”

Best Drama Series

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Poses”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Murder in Easttown”

“The underground railway”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Best Television Series – Comedy and Musical

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

MOVIE

Best Comedy or Musical

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Drama Film

“Belfast,”

“TAIL”

“Dunes”

“King Richard”

“The power of the dog”

Best Foreign Film

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Cinematic Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Song in a Movie

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “TAIL”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Animated Film

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best soundtrack