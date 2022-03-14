The power of the grape: according to science it could kill old cells and thus extend life

A group of researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health has analyzed the potential for human health of a whole series of natural products, discovering that the polyphenolic extract of grape seeds would be able to eliminate in a targeted way the senescent cells: those which, accumulating in our organism, cause the onset of diseases linked to aging.

Unless there are sensational twists, we will never be able to shoot backards the hands ofwatch of life. There science however it might succeed is slow down at least theadvancement.

Remove the so-called senescent cells within our organism would mean promoting a longer duration of ours health and therefore of the life. And the secret to doing so would lie in an unthinkable hiding place: thegrape.

A group of researchers from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences pointed out that by 2050 almost 1.6 billion of people around the world will have more than 65 years old and will thus meet all the problems related to old age.

L’chronological ageas you know, it is the main risk factor for the main causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide.

In the journal Nature Metabolism, however, scientists have described the “anti-aging” potential of procyanidin C1one substance polyphenolic contained in grapes potentially able to delay, alleviate or prevent age-associated diseases.

The senescent cells, in fact, accumulating in our organism favor the onset of the most common ones pathologies related to aging and several studies have confirmed that their elimination, in templates murinescan slow down thepremature aging and extend it survival.

The researchers then analyzed the possible human health applications of a whole range of natural products discovering that grape seed polyphenolic extract would have beneficial effects on senescent cells in mice.

The CCP1 would essentially be capable of killing in a targeted way old cells present within various organs and tissues.

The idea is that by improving physiological function, it can then help to keep away the geriatric and chronic decline of certain diseases and Therefore “lengthen” life.

Source | “Aging: Anti-aging effect of grape seed extract in old mice” published on 7 December 2021 in the journal Nature Metabolism