The power of the suit for women over 50 inspired by Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett

Julia Roberts Y Cate Blanchett They were invited to different events and, as always, they showed off their looks. This time, they both chose suits to parade on the red carpet, a basic necessary for the women greater of fifty years.

Each one stood out with different versions of the classic costume that we all know. Though Julia roberts Y cat Blanchett They chose black as the main color, both identified with different styles. Who will be your next inspiration?

Julia Roberts stood out with her super stately covered suit. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

Julia roberts attended a special talk event held by the television channel, History. Stars like George Clooney and Anna Kendrick were present, as was the “Pretty Woman” actress.

wearing a preppy style more modern, the artist wore a costume black in the form of a short double-breasted coat, high collar and straight shoulder pads. The special touch was given by her two-tone loafers with high heels.

Cate Blanchett played with a modern version of the typical black suit. Photo: CelebMafia.

cat Blanchett She was at Milan Fashion Week and was one of the luxury guests at the Giorgio Armani fashion show. On this occasion, the actress celebrated her arrival in the city of Italian fashion wearing a costume in full black.

The Armani ambassador opted for a costume of the firm with straight pants and a jacket with wide lapels with a pinstripe print, a black T-shirt with a print and white boots with a square heel. A more informal styling that we are not used to seeing on the celebrity.

Julia roberts Y cat Blanchett were carried away by different suitsthe must-have for women greater of fifty years.

