The power of two breasts in Spain: from Marisol’s cover to Amaral’s protest

Far from being a simple lyric poem, Rigoberta Bandini’s famous “I don’t know why our breasts are so scary, without them there would be no humanity or beauty” has already become a feminist motto. Perhaps because it prompts us to consider an undeniable reality and that is that today, despite progress in equality, Women’s breasts are troublesome when they are displayed in places like stage or swimming pool, or for the purpose of asserting his rights. In short, they are disturbing or scary when the purpose of showing a woman’s nipples is not erotic or to serve men.

This has been demonstrated recently by women like singer Eva Amaral, On August 12, she stripped down to the top of her dress on stage at the Sonorama Ribera Music Festival and sang her song Revolution bare-chested, with the slogan “No one can take away the dignity of our nudity”. A gesture that went viral and sparked controversy. The artist showed her chest, among other reasons, in protest against the censorship of singer Rocío Saez, who a few weeks earlier had a concert interrupted by the police for showing her bare chest. Bandini herself has made a few live appearances as well.

“What is surprising is that Amaral’s message, which he was very strong verballyIt wouldn’t have had such an effect or gone viral if it weren’t for the fact that she didn’t even show her breasts, which shows that our breasts, as Rigoberta Bandini says, are still very scary”, she tells me. saysspain Maria Silvestre, Professor of Sociology at the University of Deusto.

Experts believe that there is “a double message” because, on the one hand, “feminism has adopted the breast as an element of sexuality or objectification of women in order to place it at the forefront of demands and thus attract attention”. , but on the other hand, “what the media and society use to image a woman’s breast is still shameful or sexualized, and therefore, The natural form of the female body does not end,

Women activists protest in Madrid in 2022. (Reuters/Isabel Infantes)

So, for example, nipples of a woman can’t be shown on social network such as Facebook and Instagram, which censor them through identity algorithms, while “there is no problem with men,” says Silvestre. “There continues to be a focus on zero naturalization of women’s bodies, so there are contradictions in its use, although it is also a provocation and a reaction to conservatism.”

Amaral or Rocío Sáez was by no means the first female artist to discover her breasts in Spain. The country’s most blatant female nudity was performed more than 45 years ago by singer and actress Pepa Flores, better known as Marisol. When in 1976 he was published in Interview Some photos taken by photographer Cesar Lucas many years ago. The idea of ​​taking these intimate photographs of Marisol came to her then-husband Carlos Goyanes, as he wanted to send them to Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, who was going to shoot a film, but in the end it was not taken . Outside, as reported by RTVE in an article.

When Antonio Asensio, who was then the director of Interview, learned about Marisol’s photographs, he decided to publish them, despite the fact that the photographer had expressed his objection that Marisol had never published them. was not authorised. The sale of that magazine was a complete success –sold 100,000 to 500,000 copies– And it was a shock to a society in complete transformation. On her part, the actress ceases to be an eccentric girl with an angelic face to become an erotic myth Pepa Flores.

His nakedness “represented the visibility of the new Spain”, no longer had to go to (French city) Perpignan to watch risqué films. It was more than a photo”, he explains to the medium Alberto Pozas, Who was assistant to the chief editor and director of Interview for 20 years. Despite the controversy generated in Spain that emerged from the Franco dictatorship, Pepa Flores never condemned the magazine, but the prosecutor’s office took ex officio action against Cesar Lucas for unethical conduct and public scandal.

Interview published the cover again in 2018 with the nudity of Pepa Flores. (Image from Magazine’s Instagram)

However, the judicial process took several years and the judges held that Marisol’s nudity did not violate ethics or constitute a scandal. On the contrary, they came to highlight the “notorious artistic quality” of the images. Spain had certainly changed.

Posas assured that Asensio responsible for the publication would always “I was ready for everything” And it tried to produce precisely those effects in society, “to disrupt the consciousness of the people.” They also relied on the prosecutor’s office to file a complaint and, in fact, “prepared the money that would be needed if things escalated,” says Pozus, who recalls that the process Lasted for four years.

Without a doubt, Marisol got naked, In the biggest symbol of the interview And it was again the image of the actress that the magazine said goodbye to in 2018 on the cover of its last issue.

A few years later, in 1987, it would Italian singer Sabrina Salerno the one who showed an owl leaping in the middle of a performance on new year’s eve hot girl, It took barely a few seconds, but it was enough for many angry viewers to shut down public television switchboards with their calls.

While it’s true that even decades after these episodes, showing female nipples doesn’t cause as much public outcry, it’s still problematic. An example of this, and already outside Spain, are artists such as Madonna, who showed her chest at a concert in Istanbul in 2012 and who has recently challenged Instagram several times by posting topless photos on her profile, However all those in which a nipple or any part thereof has been removed by the social network.

It’s also worth remembering the case of Janet Jackson, who starred in the biggest controversy in history. Super Bowl In 2004, when in the middle of a performance with Justin Timberlake, he pulled down the singer’s top, exposing her breast, which was wearing a nipple shield. Although there is still question as to whether this was a wardrobe mishap or a planned publicity stunt that didn’t go well, the truth is that this scam is known to #nipplegate This had dire consequences for the African-American singer. Janet Jackson lost a large portion of her contracts and her music went off the radio.

