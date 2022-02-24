The powerful message of the historic Shevchenko to his Ukrainian people after the outbreak of ‘war’ by Russia

James 49 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

2022-02-24

Andriy Shevchenko is not left out of the conflict that broke out this Thursday between Russia and Ukraine. ‘Sheva’, who went through leading European teams such as Milan and Chelsea, referred to the Russian forces that today began to penetrate the Kiev Region.

Manchester City footballer wishes Putin dead

“We have gone through many difficult times and in the last 30 years we have formed ourselves as a nation,” said the former Ukrainian national team coach.

“A nation of honest, hard-working, freedom-loving citizens. This is our most important asset. Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” Shevchenko.

The invasion of Russia has forced a series of measures to be taken. The first, which was announced in the morning, corresponded to the suspension of the local league.

Brazilian players ask for help to leave Ukraine

They later pointed out that this is due “to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine”, which came into effect after the start of the military operation by Russia in the Donbas region.

Until now, the competition of the highest Ukrainian category had completed 18 dates of activity and has at Shakthar Donetsk as leader of the table with 47 points and is closely followed by the Dynamo Kyiv with 45 units.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Montreal vs. Santos (3-0): Goals | Lagoon elimination and humiliation

The Santos Laguna It is the first failure of Concachampions 2022 by being left out …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved