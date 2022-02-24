The powerful message of the historic Shevchenko to his Ukrainian people after the outbreak of ‘war’ by Russia

2022-02-24
Andriy Shevchenko is not left out of the conflict that broke out this Thursday between Russia and Ukraine. ‘Sheva’, who went through leading European teams such as Milan and Chelsea, referred to the Russian forces that today began to penetrate the Kiev Region.
“We have gone through many difficult times and in the last 30 years we have formed ourselves as a nation,” said the former Ukrainian national team coach.
“A nation of honest, hard-working, freedom-loving citizens. This is our most important asset. Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” Shevchenko.
The invasion of Russia has forced a series of measures to be taken. The first, which was announced in the morning, corresponded to the suspension of the local league.
They later pointed out that this is due “to the imposition of martial law in Ukraine”, which came into effect after the start of the military operation by Russia in the Donbas region.
Until now, the competition of the highest Ukrainian category had completed 18 dates of activity and has at Shakthar Donetsk as leader of the table with 47 points and is closely followed by the Dynamo Kyiv with 45 units.