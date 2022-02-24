The powerful message of the historic Shevchenko to his Ukrainian people after the outbreak of ‘war’ by Russia

2022-02-24

Andriy Shevchenko is not left out of the conflict that broke out this Thursday between Russia and Ukraine. ‘Sheva’, who went through leading European teams such as Milan and Chelsea, referred to the Russian forces that today began to penetrate the Kiev Region.

“We have gone through many difficult times and in the last 30 years we have formed ourselves as a nation,” said the former Ukrainian national team coach.

“A nation of honest, hard-working, freedom-loving citizens. This is our most important asset. Today is a difficult time for all of us. But we must unite! In unity we will win! Glory to Ukraine!” Shevchenko.