The powerful message that marks the return of Juan Pablo Medina after his amputation

With a naturalness that surprises and moves, the actor Juan Pablo Medina told in an interview for GQ how he had to choose to save his life a few months ago when several blood clots formed as a result of a silent heart attack; one in the heart and several in his legs.

The actor narrates those fateful days in which he was torn between anger at the cold and punctual diagnosis and defining how to face his future; the doctors offered to save his life in exchange for the amputation of the leg and, as if that were not enough, time was crucial.

Juan Pablo Medina reappears and gives a lesson in self-improvement in a brave interview with GQ Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Concerned about his loved ones and also about the production of “Stellar Hours”, the Disney series that would mark his leading role and which he stopped recording, Juan Pablo Medina opted for life.

“They offered to save my life, but the solution was amputation. And as more time passed, things would become more and more complicated, so it was time to make a decision. I bet on living, ”he confessed to the magazine.

For months there was speculation in the press about his state of health, neither the actor’s family, agency or friends or his girlfriend, the actress, Paulina Daviladenied or confirmed the decision he had made, they only reported that the danger had passed and that he was gradually recovering.

Now he confided that his friends and family played a decisive role in his recovery and his state of mind, “it was a curious thing because I didn’t want to see anyone, but I also wanted to say thank you. I felt a good vibe from all over the world ”, he referred to his friend Óscar Uriel, who conducted the interview.

And facing his new situation, the actor recounted how little by little he was able to review what was being said about him or those who had sent him their signs of support and affection:

“Friends, nephews and nephews sent me videos and I experienced a lot of love. That gave me strength. I saw some messages on my cell phone, something I had completely avoided, and I broke down. The messages of love were very powerful and I felt them.”

Juan Pablo had to adapt and accept the doctor’s orders, to recover the main thing was to rest and stay as healthy as possible, “… not sleeping affected me a lot, they fed me and did daily tests, and they forced me to eat. Now I understand that it was all part of a process. I had to understand things to move on”, was one of the brave confessions of him during his interview with GQ.

Medina accepted his new condition and faced the future with a new mentality, he even thought that his career as an actor was over:

“We all go through difficult situations and nothing can or should hinder us. Nothing is going to make you less or have fewer opportunities. The chip has changed me and I am lucky to be here and take that message to others”, were the forceful words with which he ended his interview, it is a way of thanking all those who sent messages or good thoughts during your recovery.

