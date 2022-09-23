The PP in Huesca will request in the next municipal plenary session the implementation of the full degree of Medicine on the Huesca campus

The PP Popular Party Group of the Huesca City Council will request in the next municipal plenary session the implantation in the university campus of Huesca of the complete degree of Medicine.

The ‘popular’ have explained in a press release that, in addition to the “historical” character of that petition, “thedire shortage of doctors and the threat of a collapse in health care in the autonomous community”.

The Huesca PP has specified that this was the expression used by the President of the Government of Aragon, Javier Lambán, during the opening ceremony of the academic year at San Jorge University, “when referring to the Aragonese health situation, if not measures are taken to alleviate the lack of professionals”.

The ‘popular’ have indicated that the latest national data indicate that the “vast majority” of doctors between 55 and 64 years old, and a percentage of those between 65 and 69 and that are still activethey will retire in the next 10 or 12 years.

The loss of physicians, in that period, is estimated at approximately 80,000, which represents an annual average of between 7,000 and 8,000 per yearthey have added.

From the PP they have stated that in the province of Huesca there are specialties in which all their specialists will retire in the next decade and in the case of Rheumatology and Preventive Medicine “all of it will be lost.”

“bleak future”

Faced with this “bleak future”, and emphasizing “the respect that university autonomy deserves”, the PP has underlined that one of the possibilities being considered is the adoption of agreements to increase the training of doctors in Aragón, “more than enough reason to take on the option of implanting the full Degree in Medicine on the Huesca campus”.

The ‘popular’ have continued saying that it is “a inalienable aspiration of the city” and now, with the university category of his hospital, “he takes on an even more solid consistency.”

The resolution proposal prepared by the Municipal Group of the PP defends that the City Council of Huesca reiterate before the University of Zaragoza and the Government of Aragon the request for implantation in the university campus of the city of the complete Degree of Medicine. Likewise, he urges the socialist mayor Luis Felipe to dedicate “all his efforts” in carrying out the necessary steps to guarantee a “quality” health service.