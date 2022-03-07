The PP of Castilla-La Mancha asks Pedro Sánchez to dismiss the Podemos ministers who “are against helping the Ukrainian people”

The second vice president of the Cortes de Castilla-La Mancha and regional deputy of the PP, Ana Guarinos, has asked the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to dismiss the ministers of United We Can who “are against helping a people like the Ukrainian and in favor of an invader like the communist Vladimir Putin”.

“No one who makes statements like those made by some of its members should stay one more minute in the chair of the Council of Ministers of Spain,” Guarinos claimed.

At a press conference, Guarinos assured that “the passivity” of the Government of Spain “is terrible” and “the irresponsibility” in the statements of some of its members as well.

Having said this, he has indicated that the UN has verified 364 dead civilians and close to 800 wounded in Ukraine, although this “is not the real figure”, since, as Guarinos has warned, “it is much higher”, since it is estimated in more than 2,000 civilian deaths.

In addition, he regretted that, for the second consecutive day, Putin “has not respected” the ceasefire that was agreed for the humanitarian corridors in Mariupol to come into operation.

Regarding the humanitarian crisis, he recalled that more than 1.5 million people have left Ukraine in what is the fastest exodus since the Second World War.

In Spain, he has criticized, while this is happening, “the fracture between the PSOE and its government partners is becoming greater every day”, in reference to United We Can. “On the one hand, the PSOE approves the shipment of weapons to Ukraine and on the other we have government ministers who come to describe the PSOE as the party of war.”

“THE RIDICULUM IS TERRIBLE”

As he declared, “in this country we cannot continue to allow ourselves such a government”, since “the ridicule inside and outside of Spain is terrible and the situation does not allow this type of frivolity”.

That said, he has censured that some members of the Government, in this case women, “defend the subjugation of a country like Ukraine by a communist country like Russia”, and that, in his opinion, is “inadmissible”.

From the PP, the ‘popular’ parliamentarian has said, they are “very concerned” about what is happening and fear that the consequences of the war will be negative “for everyone”. In addition, she has “roundly” condemned this “unjustified” aggression against the Ukrainian people.