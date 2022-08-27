The PPRM demands from the Government a National Plan of urgent measures to alleviate the deficit of medical professionals

MURCIA, 27 (EUROPE PRESS)

The Popular Parliamentary Group has presented a motion in the Regional Assembly in which it requires the National Government to implement a National Plan of urgent measures to alleviate the deficit of medical professionals, as well as a specific Plan to promote the Primary Care.

With this initiative, the Popular Party intends to guarantee that the MIR vacancy election system does not leave empty vacancies; the creation of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine; and the expansion of the number of places for specialized medical training (MIR), the relaxation of the accreditation criteria for tutors, health centers and MIR places for the autonomous communities.

Likewise, it is requested that this Plan include an extraordinary call for MIR positions in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine; and promote the creation of more university places in the faculties of Medicine in a consensual way for the entire national territory.

The deputy spokesperson for the GPP and promoter of the motion, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar, has denounced that “Spanish health is facing a serious problem of lack of doctors”, to add that “this deficit affects all the autonomous communities and is aggravated in the summer season, when professionals take advantage of their right to vacation and there are not enough specialists to replace them”.

The ‘popular’ has lamented that in the face of this “serious crisis” facing the National Health System, “if urgent and effective measures are not adopted, it will increase”. In addition, he pointed out, “it is estimated that in the next 10 years there will be about 70,000 retirements for which there is no generational change.”

On the other hand, Ruiz Jódar has highlighted, “this situation particularly affects Primary Care” which is a level of care that constitutes “one of the fundamental pillars to guarantee health care to the population, as well as the right to protection of the health of citizens.

Primary Care “must be the basis of the system and, together with the emergency and emergency services, are the way for patients to enter the Health System,” the deputy specified. However, the shortage of specialists in Family and Community Medicine “which the entire National Health System is suffering” has given rise to “a critical situation at the national level, affecting professionals and patients throughout the country.”

The deputy spokesperson has asked the Government of Sánchez for “concrete and effective measures that contribute to solving this situation”, because “the future of the National Health System cannot allow us not to act with the utmost diligence in a matter of such capital importance”.