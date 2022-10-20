The practical breakfast with which Jennifer Aniston starts every morning

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved celebrities on the big and small screen, and her talent and grace have been present in every production and every interview that the actress has attended throughout all the years that she has been present in the movies. television screens.

October 20, 2022 3:01 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston She is a great actress, one who has conquered hearts with her talent and naturalness, and who not only expresses herself through her well-kept humanity, but also with the way she handles herself before the public, one who does not hide anything.

But in addition to this human part highly valued by public opinion, Jennifer Aniston He has dedicated himself to taking care of her with a balanced, organic diet and has copied it in his hair care line, which seeks to offer a top quality product that does not harm the environment and is not tested on animals.

But today he brings us before you a recipe that is fundamental in the mornings of Jennifer Anistonand that he taught all his fans how to make through a YouTube short, and it is a smoothie full of flavor and with the perfect consistency to start the day with full energy.

This essentially chocolate milkshake is prepared by Jennifer Aniston with 1 cup of chocolate almond milk, two tablespoons of chocolate protein with collagen, a few drops of stevia, a lot of ice, banana or red fruits and a powdered supplement with vitamins and minerals.

All this is liquefied and ends up having a creamy consistency, in addition to the quantity being sufficient to satisfy the appetite of any person and its appearance, the most chocolaty in the world. If you want to see the full video, click here.