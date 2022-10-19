The practical breakfast with which Natalie Portman wakes up every morning

Natalie Portman shares her special Israeli recipe for her easy-to-start-the-day vegan breakfast made from chickpeas: “It may look complicated to make, but it’s more about chopping, stirring and mixing,” she said.

October 18, 2022 2:37 p.m.

From her portrayal of the orphan Mathilda in the iconic film Lion of the 90’s being a girl, Natalie Portman She showed that she was willing to fight to be one of the most notable actresses on the big screen, and she was, not only in acting, but also in film production and direction. But the talents of the Israeli are not only in the cinema, portman knows how to prepare a good vegan breakfast.

The winner of 5 awards for her performance in the film, Black Swan (2010), he starts the day with a practical but nutritious breakfast, of course, respecting his vegan diet and faithful to his Israeli custom, which he adapted from his mother’s original recipe, according to myjewishlearning.com and shared natalie on his Instagram account some time ago.

portman prepared a Shakshuka, one of the most complete dishes of oriental cuisine, which has stewed tomatoes, eggs, onion, garlic and spices. “Here’s my take on a traditional Israeli breakfast of chickpeas, salad and tahini, adapted from my mom,” the actress wrote. Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It may seem complicated to do, but it is more about chopping, stirring and mixing,” he wrote. natalie in your post. To make this practical breakfast recipe, you just have to follow the steps that the actress shared, which the website womenshealthmag.com details.

To cook the chickpeas: Add avocado oil, two whole and peeled garlic cloves, whole peeled tomatoes and a glass of previously cooked chickpeas to a pot. Add cumin and salt to taste, and cook over medium heat. As for the salad, first chop the cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley very thinly. Then, mix and dress with lemon juice, olive oil and salt, explained natalie in your recipe.

After, portman indicates that for bread you should cut half a baguette lengthwise, sprinkle it with olive oil and salt. Then, take it to the preheated oven at 200ºC for about 10 minutes or until it is golden. Finishing with the hummus, adding half a cup of pre-cooked chickpeas, a peeled clove of garlic, the juice of a lemon, four tablespoons of water and a teaspoon of salt in a blender.

Natalie Portman preparing vegan breakfast. Photo: Pinterest