the practice that drives him crazy but (above all) is good for you!

It’s called pompoir and it’s a “gymnastic practice” for the vagina that will improve your sex life in so many ways. Here’s what you need to know about the so-called “Singapore kiss”!

Although it is quite difficult to admit it publicly, many women “feel” little during sexual intercourse and (also) for this reason it can become very difficult to reach orgasm.

Since when you do certain things it is always two, if a woman is not having much fun, even the male may not enjoy it very much during the penetration.

One of the reasons why males “feel” little is excessive lubrication of the vagina (it happens when we get excited, sorry eh!) while the other (sometimes dramatic) is theexcessive difference in size between the thickness of the penis and the width of the vagina.

Basically, if the penis is too small for that vagina and the vagina is too wide for that penis, the penetration may be the least memorable on the face of the earth.

What do men do when they are “too loose” in a vagina? Very simple: they get around the problem by asking to be able to go through the window (i.e. the mouth) or the back door (i.e. side B).

However, considering that these practices are certainly pleasant for a woman, but up to a certain point, it is the case to solve the main problem. Thing can a woman make to feel more during intercourse? Gymnastics!

Why you have to learn how to give the Singapore kiss (or do the Pompoir)

It is called the Singapore Kiss because apparently it is a sexual practice invented and practiced with great success by oriental women.

The Singapore Kiss basically consists of a series of contractions of the muscles surrounding the vagina during the sexual act. These contractions result more or less strong depending on how much the vaginal muscles have been trained previously.

The contractions are aimed at wrap the penis exactly as it happens when the penis is in the mouth and not in the vagina. For this reason the sensation received by men is that of a “deep kiss” and Singaporean women have found the perfect name for their brilliant idea.

The practice of pompoir is based on the the woman’s ability to practice rhythmic and non-violent contractions, paying attention to facilitate and not hinder penetration.

If you really want to drive the “unfortunate” crazy, the ideal is to get on top, then astride the partner, and completely guide the relationship thanks to the coordination of vaginal contractions and back oscillations. You can be sure that if he manages to stay in control for more than 30 seconds, he will have one of the best orgasms of his life (thank you, Singaporean girls!).

Why is Pompoir good for you too?

Anything that keeps the vaginal muscles supple and strong improves a woman’s overall health, especially if the woman in question has had one or more children.

The contractions practiced during the pompoir, in fact, contribute to keep the vaginal floor strong, limiting the risk of small urinary leaks which women of a certain age inevitably encounter.

Furthermore also the sexual act will become more pleasant, for the simple reason that the delicate walls of the vagina, extremely sensitive, will adhere better to the penis and will be stimulated better, longer and more deeply. You can also achieve vaginal orgasm much easier!

How do you learn Pompoir?

As with anything, the only way to become good at the sacred art of Singapore Kissing is… to practice!

Even if you do not always have a boy available for daily exercises, it will be enough to perform the so-called Kegel exercises, aimed precisely at keeping the muscles of the vagina healthy.

If doing “free body” exercises didn’t seem effective enough … there are special tools on the market! Yes, if you can buy the yoga mat on Amazon, you can also buy the tools necessary to train the potato!