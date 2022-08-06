The praises of Messi, Mbappé, Neymar on the Japanese fans

PSG joined Japan this Sunday to continue their summer preparation. Upon their arrival, the Parisians were welcomed by just over 200 people. This is the first time that the Rouge & Bleu have landed on Japanese soil under QSI. With Christophe Galtier, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were invited to a press conference. The French striker wanted to salute the welcome of the Japanese.

The MNM praises the Japanese selection

” It’s a great pleasure for us to be here, we had a wonderful welcome. We hope to spend ten quality days, discovering all the beauties of the countryunderlines the number 7 of the PSG in remarks relayed by RMC Sports. I had the chance to see Japan at the Russian World Cup in 2018. They play very technical football, they like to play football, start from behind, it’s fun to see. Unfortunately they were unlucky against Belgium. But I’m sure they will do much better in Qatar in a few months. “Same praise for Lionel Messi,” It is a competitive and physically strong selection “and Neymar” They have a very fast game, they run a lot and have already impressed me. »

Lionel Messi who also explained that he was delighted to return to Japan. ” It’s a pleasure to be here in Japan. I haven’t been here for a while. People are really passionate. » Neymar said to himself “very happy to be in Japan. PSG number 10 recalled that he came to Japan two months ago with Brazil. ” People here are real football fans, they love football. The atmosphere is fantastic. The Japanese are passionate about football. I’m very happy to be here with Paris and my teammates. I hope it will be the best preparation.”