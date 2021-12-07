the pre-load of the campaign is not available, 343 Industries explains why – Nerd4.life

There campaign mode of Halo Infinite will be available from tomorrow, December 8, 2021, precisely at 19:00 Italian time. If you plan to download the game in advance, however, know that you cannot. Pre-loading of Halo Infinite is not possible and 343 Industries explained why. The full game will weigh 70.37 GB.

A developer at 343 Industries explained that the team would like to allow the pre-load of the Halo Infinite campaign, but for a series of technical limits It is not possible. On Reddit it was written: “I understand the confusion and in an ideal world we would like to enable pre-load. That said, there are technical limitations. Since” Halo Infinite “is the game executable and is already available for download [ndr, in versione multiplayer free to play] there is no easy way for us to create a “login time” of some specific parts of the game (ie the campaign) and not others. ”

Master Chief of Halo Infinite

He then also explained that even those who are subscribed to Game Pass it will not have access to a real pre-load. The service currently encourages downloading Halo Infinite, but this is only a placeholder. The only advantage is that thanks to it you don’t have to manually go to Game Pass and select “Get” to be able to download the Halo Infinite campaign, but you will receive the update to the final version at the time of release. Players who have purchased the game on a regular basis will also receive the update at the same time (19:00, as mentioned).

In essence, the Halo Infinite campaign is an update to the multiplayer already available, not a separate game, so the system does not allow you to do a pre-load. We also remember that owning the physical version of Halo Infinite will not give any advantages: the game is not all on the disc and still requires a download.