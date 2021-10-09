The pre-school in Cardano disappears. “The mayor think again”





We receive and publish the communiqué from Cardano È, the opposition list of the Cardanese left, which asks the mayor Maurizio Colombo to review the choice to cancel the pre-school service

Faced with the decision of the Colombo council to cancel the pre-school service, we can only speak out for the just protests of many parents who saw the suppression of a service that in the past had always been guaranteed to the families of Cardano a few days after returning to school. .

Two of the criteria on the basis of which the work of an administration can be judged are certainly the priorities that it decides to give to its administrative action and the ways in which it communicates its decisions to those who are the recipients. : the citizens.

If certainly an administration that communicates with only a few days in advance to the families concerned that this year there will no longer be any pre-school service is certainly lacking in effectiveness and efficiency, even first we must say that a public administration is totally lacking in common sense. who believes that a service that is essential to allow many citizens to meet the educational needs of their children without having to sacrifice their occupations is expendable.

To evaluate the validity of a decision, each administrator should always ask himself what effects it will have on its recipients and, if the effects are, as in this case, those of negatively affecting two essential rights of citizens such as education and work, desist and do everything possible to avoid making such a decision.

Nobody denies that the pandemic has complicated many things and created new obstacles and difficulties. However, the covid cannot become the excuse for relieving oneself from the responsibilities that administration entails, but rather it must be what drives us to do more and better, even by reviewing one’s priorities.

Obstacles and difficulties cannot block the provision of a service which is vital for many families. Administration is a difficult challenge. Therefore, whoever decides to propose himself as administrator must know that there will be many obstacles and difficulties that he could be called to face: in the face of these, however, one cannot always raise his hands and say that it is something insurmountable.

Difficulties must be acknowledged and tried to implement solutions as soon as possible.

This is exactly what we expect from the Colombo administration: that Cardano will return as soon as possible to offer children and families all those ancillary services to education, including pre-school, which have distinguished it in the past.

It is so distinguished that it has led many families to choose it for this very reason as a place to reside and raise their children.

