Sports

the precedents with the Imperia whistle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

It will be the referee Massa of Imperia who will direct Milan-Napoli, the 18th matchday of Serie A scheduled for Sunday at 20.45. Assistants: Meli-Bindoni. IV Man: Rapuano. VAR: By Paolo-De Meo

Massa’s last precedent with the Azzurri this season:

24 October 2021 Rome-Naples 0-0

These are all the other Massa’s precedents with the Azzurri in chronological order:

May 8, 2013: Bologna 0-3 Napoli
February 8, 2014: Napoli 3-1 Milan
25 March 2014: Catania 2-4 Naples
5 October 2014: Napoli-Torino 2-1
6 January 2015: Cesena-Napoli 1-4
23 February 2015: Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo
30 April 2015: Empoli-Napoli 4-2
25 October 2015: Chievo 0-1 Napoli
January 31, 2016: Napoli 5-1 Empoli
10 September 2016: Palermo 0-3 Napoli
4 February 2017: Bologna 1-7 Naples
15 April 2017: Napoli-Udinese 3-0
November 5th 2017: Chievo 0-0 Napoli
23 December 2017: Napoli 3-2 Sampdoria
3 March 2018 Naples-Rome 2-4
2 September 2018 Sampdoria-Napoli 3-0

28 October 2018 Napoli-Roma 1-1

24 August 2019 Fiorentina-Napoli 3-4

December 16, 2020: Inter 1-0 Napoli

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP, BINDER CASE – Bagnaia: “A super license would be needed for MotoGP”

November 7, 2021

Sampdoria, CM’s report cards: Sampdoria shipwreck, D’Aversa at the end of the line? | A league

November 8, 2021

Qatar 2022, suicide Sweden and Spain in command. Portugal misses the lunge in Ireland

November 12, 2021

AC Milan conquers Rome. Giallorossi made fun of? No, I took a ball

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button