the precedents with the Imperia whistle

It will be the referee Massa of Imperia who will direct Milan-Napoli, the 18th matchday of Serie A scheduled for Sunday at 20.45. Assistants: Meli-Bindoni. IV Man: Rapuano. VAR: By Paolo-De Meo

Massa’s last precedent with the Azzurri this season:

24 October 2021 Rome-Naples 0-0

These are all the other Massa’s precedents with the Azzurri in chronological order:

May 8, 2013: Bologna 0-3 Napoli

February 8, 2014: Napoli 3-1 Milan

25 March 2014: Catania 2-4 Naples

5 October 2014: Napoli-Torino 2-1

6 January 2015: Cesena-Napoli 1-4

23 February 2015: Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo

30 April 2015: Empoli-Napoli 4-2

25 October 2015: Chievo 0-1 Napoli

January 31, 2016: Napoli 5-1 Empoli

10 September 2016: Palermo 0-3 Napoli

4 February 2017: Bologna 1-7 Naples

15 April 2017: Napoli-Udinese 3-0

November 5th 2017: Chievo 0-0 Napoli

23 December 2017: Napoli 3-2 Sampdoria

3 March 2018 Naples-Rome 2-4

2 September 2018 Sampdoria-Napoli 3-0

28 October 2018 Napoli-Roma 1-1

24 August 2019 Fiorentina-Napoli 3-4

December 16, 2020: Inter 1-0 Napoli