the precedents with the Imperia whistle
It will be the referee Massa of Imperia who will direct Milan-Napoli, the 18th matchday of Serie A scheduled for Sunday at 20.45. Assistants: Meli-Bindoni. IV Man: Rapuano. VAR: By Paolo-De Meo
Massa’s last precedent with the Azzurri this season:
24 October 2021 Rome-Naples 0-0
These are all the other Massa’s precedents with the Azzurri in chronological order:
May 8, 2013: Bologna 0-3 Napoli
February 8, 2014: Napoli 3-1 Milan
25 March 2014: Catania 2-4 Naples
5 October 2014: Napoli-Torino 2-1
6 January 2015: Cesena-Napoli 1-4
23 February 2015: Napoli 2-0 Sassuolo
30 April 2015: Empoli-Napoli 4-2
25 October 2015: Chievo 0-1 Napoli
January 31, 2016: Napoli 5-1 Empoli
10 September 2016: Palermo 0-3 Napoli
4 February 2017: Bologna 1-7 Naples
15 April 2017: Napoli-Udinese 3-0
November 5th 2017: Chievo 0-0 Napoli
23 December 2017: Napoli 3-2 Sampdoria
3 March 2018 Naples-Rome 2-4
2 September 2018 Sampdoria-Napoli 3-0
28 October 2018 Napoli-Roma 1-1
24 August 2019 Fiorentina-Napoli 3-4
December 16, 2020: Inter 1-0 Napoli