The precision of the US intelligence services did not stop Putin but gave Biden a new advantage

This time, the US intelligence community. he was rightunearthing the secret planning of a rival and accurately predicting and conveying Russia’s intentions to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For months, the Biden administration has been sharing intelligence about the president’s intentions with allies and the public. Vladimir Putinremoving any element of surprise and stripping the Russian leader of his ability to go to war under a false pretext.



Armored personnel carriers and military trucks are loaded onto train cars outside Taganrog, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2022. (The New York Times)

But even with the threat of significant sanctions and the unity of allies, in the end It was not enough to dissuade Putin from carrying out the sweeping assault that was launched early Thursday.

But it enhanced Washington’s ability to bring the transatlantic alliance together in a united front against Moscow and prepare waves of sanctions and other measures to impose a cost on Russia.

And after the notorious failures of the intelligence services in Afghanistan, Iraq and other global crises of recent decades, the accuracy of the data and analysis on Putin gave the CIA and all US intelligence agencies a new credibility at home and abroad.

The result has been an extraordinary four months of US-led diplomacy, deterrence and information warfare, including a last-ditch effort to derail Putin’s strategy by connecting to the Russian military’s plans and then exposing them publicly.

Unlike the withdrawal from Afghanistan, it was executed almost flawlessly.

Even the Germans and other European nations highly dependent on Russian-supplied gas have signed on to the playbook.



Ukrainian military vehicles driving through the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In this case, the US intelligence community was correct in accurately predicting and conveying Russia’s intentions to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times)

The United States used its intelligence services in innovative ways as the crisis grew.

William Burns, the director of the CIA, took on the Russian government with his own war plans.

avril hainesthe director of national intelligence, shared secret information with allied governments to drum up support for the US assessment.

And the White House and the State Department publicly shared some declassified intelligence data to expose Putin’s plans for “false flag” operations and deny him the pretext he wanted to invade.

The intelligence revelations may not be over now that the invasion has begun.

The Biden administration has made it clear that it does not want to take it upon itself to publicly denounce Russian troop movements.

But the United States is considering the possibility of continuing its disclosures briefing, pondering various options to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Those new efforts could involve countering Russian propaganda that they are the guardians and liberators of the Ukrainian people, not an occupying force.

They could also involve work to expose possible war crimes.

Putin’s plan to topple the government in Ukraine was his goal from the start, US officials have said, and some officials are keen to show that Russia is simply carrying out a plan hatched months ago.

“It’s not something you want to do forever or as a permanent feature of policy, or it loses its novelty, but in extraordinary, life-and-death situations, it’s justified,” said John McLaughlin, a former acting CIA director.

“I always found that by confronting the Russians with our knowledge of what they were doing, we inevitably did it. they would deny, but it threw them off balance to know that we knew. And I think this time he has made Putin nervous.”

In the end, it was not enough to stop Putin, although it is not clear what strategy, if any, he might have.

The US effort to reveal Putin’s plans to the world “has been a distraction for him; it’s been kind of annoying,” James Clapper, a former director of national intelligence, said Wednesday.

But, he added, “it remains to be seen what difference it has made to their decision-making.”

Some of the information the United States shared with its allies, beginning with Haines’ trip to NATO in November, was initially met with skepticism, according to Western officials.

Many Europeans still remember the bad intelligence surrounding the Iraq war.

But as the information provided increased and the Russian war plan unfolded as Haines had predicted, European officials changed their minds.

The information-sharing campaign ultimately succeeded in uniting Europe and the United States around a series of tough sanctions.

Republicans have criticized Biden for not being more aggressive in sending military supplies to Ukraine or for not moving sooner to impose harsh sentences on Russia to turn the tide on Putin.

We will have to wait to see if more and better weapons could have made a difference in the resistance of the Ukrainian army.

But administration officials have said they have had to act judiciously so as not to escalate the situation and allow Putin to use US military supplies as an excuse to go to war.

More clearly, US sanctions against Putin only go so far.

It is the European sanctions against Russia and its billionaire class that really bite, and it has taken time and intelligence for Europe to get on board with a tough sanctions package.

While the United States clearly has some of the best, if not the best, intelligence gathering in the world, it also had a reputation that was tarnished, at home and abroad, by the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when misinformation was made public to justify the war.

Although the intelligence community had long been pessimistic about the US-backed Afghan government’s prospects for survival, some members of the administration last year criticized spy agencies for failing to accurately predict how quickly they would fold. the military forces of the country.

Reputation undoubtedly increased some of the skepticism of the assessment of Putin’s intentions, both from journalists grilling public officials for more evidence, and from allies.

The warnings this time were very different:

the information was spread to try to prevent a war, not to start one.

But disclosure of information was nonetheless a risk.

Had it been proven wrong, intelligence agencies would have been saddled with new doubts about their ability to properly collect and analyze information about adversaries’ capabilities and intentions.

Their ability to credibly warn of future threats would have been diminished.

Instead, the public got a rare glimpse of an intelligence success.

They are usually failures or partial failures – like Iraq, the terrorist attacks of the 11 of September, the surveillance of national civil rights groups or the Bay of Pigs – those that are publicly broadcast.

But the failures don’t mean that US spy agencies don’t have many successes, said Nicholas Dujmovic, a former CIA historian who now teaches at the Catholic University of America.

“This is a rare case where the successes of the intelligence services are made public, and the public should conclude, in my opinion, that this is rather the norm,” Dujmovic said.

“They’re getting rare insight into the normal process and intelligence production that they don’t normally see.”

Most allegations of intelligence failure consist of failing to adequately warn of an attack or exaggerating a threat.

And it is those warnings that this time were prescient.

“Warning analysts have the hardest job in analysis because they’re trying to figure out intentions:

if the attack will happen, when it will happen and how it will happen,” Dujmovic said.

“The best way to penetrate that fog is with a human source close to the decision maker, in this case, Putin, and it’s also the hardest type of collection to acquire.”

Intelligence agencies managed to guess Putin’s intentions early on.

And that was no easy task.

It’s just not publicly known how strong the network of US sources is in Russia or how close those people are to Putin, but it’s clear that Putin shares his advice with very few.

Monday’s televised meeting of Russia’s national security advisers showed the foreign intelligence chief being reprimanded by Putin for not backing recognition of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Juxtaposed with the months of US revelations, the scene suggested that, for once, the top brass of US spy agencies might have understood Putin’s intentions better than anyone else. their own officers Intelligence.

