The Predator: 5 curious facts about the film that arrives at Mega Cinema | Films

The 2018 film represented the fourth installment in the franchise.

The franchise of Predator is more alive than ever since the premiere of the prequel Prey (2022). In addition, his fan base has multiplied since the original film, through the crossovers with Alien and the three sequels.

Here we tell you some curious facts about The predator (predator2018)the latest sequel to the saga so far:

1. Shane Black, director of The predator, he played Hawkins in the original 1987 film as a teenager.

2. Although this is not alluded to much in the film, Jake Busey and Gary Busey played Keyes (The predator2018) and Peter Keyes (predator 2, 1990) in the franchise. That is, they are father and son both on screen and in real life.

3. The school Rory (Jacob Tremblay) attends is named Lawrence A. Gordon Middle School after Lawrence Gordon, producer of the original film Predator (1987).

Four. Olivia Munn was the first leading actress in a film of the franchise that is not of Latin American origin.. Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, 1987), María Conchita Alonso (Predator 2, 1990) and Alice Braga (Predator, 2010) were her predecessors.

5. The school, the soccer field and the barn are the same ones that appeared in the series Smallville.

The predator

