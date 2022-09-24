Entertainment

The Predator: 5 curious facts about the film that arrives at Mega Cinema | Films

Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Irais M.September 21, 2022 – 15:53

The 2018 film represented the fourth installment in the franchise.

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

The franchise of Predator is more alive than ever since the premiere of the prequel Prey (2022). In addition, his fan base has multiplied since the original film, through the crossovers with Alien and the three sequels.

Here we tell you some curious facts about The predator (predator2018)the latest sequel to the saga so far:

1. Shane Black, director of The predator, he played Hawkins in the original 1987 film as a teenager.

2. Although this is not alluded to much in the film, Jake Busey and Gary Busey played Keyes (The predator2018) and Peter Keyes (predator 2, 1990) in the franchise. That is, they are father and son both on screen and in real life.

3. The school Rory (Jacob Tremblay) attends is named Lawrence A. Gordon Middle School after Lawrence Gordon, producer of the original film Predator (1987).

Four. Olivia Munn was the first leading actress in a film of the franchise that is not of Latin American origin.. Elpidia Carrillo (Predator, 1987), María Conchita Alonso (Predator 2, 1990) and Alice Braga (Predator, 2010) were her predecessors.

5. The school, the soccer field and the barn are the same ones that appeared in the series Smallville.

The predator

(2018) will premiere on Channel 5 through Mega Cine this Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 10:15 p.m., just after the broadcast of Alien vs. Predator (2004).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Notes of sorority and feminism. On Mean Girls (2004) – Ramona

9 mins ago

Kim Kardashian thanks Pete Davidson for this incredible gift!

10 mins ago

From Olivia Wilde’s stumble to the arrival of Ana de Armas’ dogs: the most… more moments of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival

20 mins ago

Breaking: Dolce & Gabbana signs a show curated by Kim Kardashian

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button