‘The Predator’: Guys, have you seen how incredibly equipped that alien is?

A group of ex-soldiers confined in a psychiatric hospital led by a special forces sniper who discovered the alien ship of the first ‘predator’, his son and a doctor expert in evolutionary biology are direct and involuntary witnesses protagonists of the confrontation between two factions of the lethal alien hunterswith the Earth as a stage.

Find the scientific bunny in this dialogue from the film ‘Predator’ (‘The Predator’), directed in 2018 by Shane Black, with a script by Shane Black Fred Dekker and with Boyd Holbrook (Quinn Mackenna), Olivia Munn (Doctor Casey Bracket), Trevante Rhodes ( Nebraska Williams), Sterling K. Brown (Agent Will Traeger), Jacob Tremblay (Rory Mackenna)… in the cast,

the movie dialogue

–What was the big one?!!! -asked one of the psychiatric soldiers, visibly alarmed, referring to the second alien and that he had just killed the first predator.

“He doesn’t give a shit about us.” He only wanted the other one -reasoned another of his companions

–Guys!, have you seen, right?! –asked the doctor without hiding her excitement–: he has developed an exoskeleton under his skin, the bastard –he explained before expressing out loud what everyone was wondering: but why do they kill each other?

the rabbit

Well, the truth, doctor, is that we haven’t actually seen it. And perhaps precisely because, as you say, he has developed it under the skin. But if we trust her clinical eye as an expert in evolutionary biology, then there is no doubt that it is extraterrestrial beings: the ‘predators’ and, presumably, also the screenwriters; because around here there is no evidence of internal exoskeletons.

And it is that an exoskeleton under the skin is something completely unheard of. Or rather ‘mal dito’, which in my native Galician means ‘ill said’. Because the prefix ‘exo’ implies, precisely, that it is an external or exterior skeleton.

But the subcutaneous exoskeleton is not just an etymological nonsense, that would be the least of it. It is also and above all, something unheard of due to the very origin of ‘earthling’ exoskeletons. So what it is estimated that there are more than 200 million organisms that carry it on the face of the planet for each person. Consequence of the fact that the exoskeleton is characteristic and consubstantial of the phylum of arthropods, which includes insects and crustaceans –although not exclusively, which organisms of other phyla also display it–.

The exoskeleton –understood and defined as the rigid external framework that covers, protects, and supports the body of the organism– is secreted by the cells of the epidermis –the outermost layer of the skin–, so it is located on top of it, thus constituting the barrier or border between the internal environment and the environment. It is therefore a cuticle of a (mainly) organic nature made up not of cells, but of a combination of chitin fibers –a large linear polysaccharide, joined and intertwined–, proteins, lipids and, in the case of crustaceans, reinforced by deposits of calcium carbonate (an inorganic compound).

From a physiological point of view, the exoskeleton is a most versatile framework: thus, supports the muscular system. In fact, this is its fundamental function since invertebrates lack an internal skeleton. And to understand how it performs it, we can resort to a domestic analogy: if the skeleton of vertebrates acts like a coat rack, on which the muscles are held, the exoskeleton of arthropods resembles a clothesline, with the muscles held by a external support.

But the fact is that the exoskeleton, in addition to being rigid, usually also waterproof, so it prevents the entry of water and other substances and microorganisms from the outside and, at the same time, prevents the exit of water from the interior and thus the dehydration of the organism. And it also performs a grateful function of armor or protective armor against potential predators. And maybe that’s the key to understanding why the aliens in the movie are so unnatural, given that, in their case, they are the ‘predators’.

Shedding as an explanation to understand why predators are bastards

Still a marvel of evolutionary design, the exoskeleton also presents some problems or limitations. The main one, which constrains the organism so that, in order to grow, it has to temporarily shed its rigid protective armor and then generate another of its new size. A process known as molting and which implies that, when the time comes, the animal’s epidermal cells secrete an enzyme that dissolves it. What in the case of visitors would imply that the wrapping that surrounds it would also have to dissolve, that is, the skin. A process that is assumed to be quite painful because in it, at least in terrestrial organisms, numerous sensors or receptors are located, including those of pain. If the same goes for the ‘predators’, and given their considerable size, it is normal for them to be so mean and behave like bastards. Even more so in the case of the recently landed that stands out as great among its peers*.

(*This argument has a trick – not to say, a conscientious fool – because, in reality, the exoskeleton of arthropods also has receptors that allow them to interact and perceive the environment. Although less than the very sensitive skin of vertebrates, goats and goats included).

