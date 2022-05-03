The predator of the US embassy wants to withdraw his declaration

On Friday, former United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official Brain Jeffrey Raymond filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, in which he admitted to having abused two women, both residents of Mexico, as well as of carrying obscene pornography, alleging that his defense did not advise him properly and that the evidence against him was obtained illegally, so now, in short, he pleads not guilty.

The case against him began in Mexico. The afternoon of May 31, 2020 a naked woman began to scream for help from a balcony of an apartment in the luxurious Polanco neighborhood because she was trying to run away from a subject who, she said, was trying to rape her. DBehind her came her alleged assailant, Raymond, 46 years old.

The American justice began to investigate it, because the crime was committed in an apartment that the United States government itself rented for its officials. Raymond was an employee of the embassy of that country in Mexico and a CIA official.

They seized two cell phones and searched their residences. On her device, she had hundreds of photos of at least 26 women who were naked, unconscious, and many times, being touched by Jeffrey.

In one of the interviews he had with the agents who seized the cell phones, Raymond explained that on May 31, 2020, he met a woman he had met through Tinder, They took outside and returned to their apartment in Polanco, where they began to have sexual relations, and from one moment to another, she ran out, asking for help, without further explanation.n. He remembers that he only managed to say: “oh, fuck!”

Through their iPhones they discovered their modus operandi: contacted women through dating apps, invited them to his apartment, drugged or intoxicated them, and then abused them.

Last year, Raymond reached a plea agreement and admitted to abusing victims 7 and 9, both residents in Mexico, as well as possession of pornographic material. In exchange, the other crimes would no longer be investigated. Still, the US embassy in Mexico issued a post asking other possible victims of Raymond to come forward.

your sentence was established for last February but his head lawyers resigned and John Marston, who was also part of his defense, was left in charge of the case.

He announced that he would request that Raymond’s guilty plea be withdrawn. As he explained, Raymond’s former lawyers did not advise him properly because he did not fully understand what he had pleaded guilty toin reality he had meant that he had “probably” committed the crimes and if he had understood correctly, he would not have accepted the agreement.

His current defense argues that the two cell phones that were seized from him, from which most of the evidence came out, were obtained by pressuring your client to hand over the pin and passwords of their iPhones after executing the first securing order, something illegal.

Nevertheless, At his plea hearing, Raymond said he agreed with the work of his lawyers.yes, and have had time to discuss the details of your case

Raymond, in his interviews with investigating officers, described himself as someone who has no trouble getting women, but not a sexual predator. Today he seeks to retract his own guilty plea, pointing out that all the incriminating images against him, were obtained illegally.

