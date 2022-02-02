the prediction of Fabio Capello

Fabio Hairformer coach and footballer, spoke to Sky Sport 24 where he expressed his opinion regarding the four teams that will win the first places in the standings by qualifying for the next edition of Champions League. However, there are more than four candidates and one will have to yield. Here is who will be excluded second Hair:

Kalidou Koulibaly, Udinese-Napoli

“Who is left out of the Champions League race? There Juve it will be the team that will chase, but also the most dangerous. However, the risk is theAtalanta which, however, he also took Boga, a player who makes a difference, Gasperini was missing such a player, especially with the absence of Ilicic. The other suspect is the Milan because of the problems in defense. She has always relied on Kjaer and Tomori, to understand if Kalulu will be able to make up for their absence.

L’Inter they are the most structured team and I don’t think they have any problems. I put Napoli among the favorites for the championship from the beginningas soon as he recovers the Africans he will also find the balance he had at the beginning of the season e it will be very dangerous. Especially with the return of Koulibaly. I see her in the top four.

There Juventus must run strong with Vlahovic forward and the others have to fall asleep, but at the moment the ones who have to chase are the Bianconeri “.