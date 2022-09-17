The predictions about celebrities that the ‘tiktoker Nostradamus’ has hit so far in 2022

January is the month of resolutions, new beginnings and predictions on the air about possible events that can happen throughout the new year. For this reason, during the first few days, thousands of people check their horoscopes and predictions from some of the most famous fortune tellers in history to see what the new year will bring.

Meanwhile, others are dedicated to launching their own predictions, as has been the case of Hannah Carroll who has been nicknamed the “Nostradamus” of today for the number of successes in her predictions that, as she herself assures, happen as a vision, a very strong feeling when seeing a person’s face.

@hannahcarrollxxx Replying to @_thesavagemama 10 correct so far !!!! #2022predictions #2022predictionlist #predictionlist #celebritypredictions #prediction #celebnews #celebrities #kimkardashian #petedavidson #khloekardashian ♬ Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Well, the young woman completed and finalized her list on January 3, 2022 and in it she wrote 14 events that she believed would occur in 2022: from the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and even exposing the lies of Jamie Lynn Spears (sister of singer Britney Spears).

Although at first no one gave importance to his predictions, the truth is that his popularity has grown as they were fulfilled. In total, he has already been right in 11 of 14, being the most important and the one that has had the most repercussion: the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

@hannahcarrollxxx posting this because a lot of people asked for it #2022predictions #celebpredictions ♬ original sound – han 🔮

To date, he has already got the following predictions right: a Kanye West scandal, Nick Jonas and Priyanka’s baby, Jamie Lynn Spears’ lies exposed, Rihanna’s baby, a Harry Styles album, Megan Fox’s baby , alien sightings, Beyoncé’s album, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup, Tristan Thompson’s baby while dating Khloé, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Those that have not yet been fulfilled and we will have to wait to see what happens with them until the end of the year are the following: Khloé Kardashian and Lamar will return, a Nicki Minaj baby, another James Charles scandal, the last season of gray’s anatomy and another accusation against Sienna Mae.

Hannah has started offering fortune telling services to her followers

Now the tiktoker She has become so popular with her predictions on social networks that some of her followers have started hiring her to tell them facts about their personal future, with rates ranging from four dollars for asking a question, up to 41 dollars for 40 questions. .

Not only that, in addition to making all kinds of predictions on any topic that is of interest, Hannah has also started offering services to read the chakra, unlock it and give lifestyle recommendations depending on its color.

read also