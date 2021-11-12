The predictions for Friday 12 November

The football predictions on Friday 12 November, a game of fundamental importance for Roberto Mancini’s Italy will be played. The reigning European champion national team goes in search of the pass to return to play the World Cup after having sensationally skipped those of 2018 by losing the play-off against Sweden. Mancini is struggling with numerous absences, but Switzerland is also not doing very well with at least seven players out due to injury.

Already on the first leg, Italy demonstrated its superiority, which is why victory appears within reach. England will also have three points against Albania, with at least one goal per team expected in Austria-Israel and Uruguay-Argentina. Those looking for possible goleades must instead keep an eye on Andorra-Poland and Denmark-Faroe Islands

World Cup qualification predictions – South America and Africa groups

There are also World Cup qualifying matches in Africa: probable victories for Burkina Faso, Guinea, Egypt and Morocco at the expense of Niger, Guinea Bissau, Angola and Sudan.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• Italy wins in Italy-Switzerland, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Predictions: Winning

Scotland (in Moldova-Scotland, World Cup Qualifiers, 18:00)

Morocco (in Sudan-Morocco, World Cup Qualifiers, 20:00)

England (in England-Albania, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm)

northern Ireland (in Northern Ireland-Lithuania, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Hungary-San Marino, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Andorra-Poland, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Denmark-Faroe Islands, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Matches with at least one goal per team

Austria-Israel, World Cup Qualifiers, 8.45 pm

Ururugay-Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers, 00:00

The “sensational”

Draw (in Uruguay-Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers, 00:00