The predictions for Tuesday 15 February

by

The football predictions for February 15, the great protagonist of this evening will be the Champions League with the first two round of 16: Sporting CP-Manchester City and especially PSG-Real Madrid which promises spectacle and goals. In addition to these two games, however, there will be six Serie B midweek matches and a Premier League recovery in which Manchester United will have to recover from their latest disappointments and beat Brighton.

Other predictions

As for the Italian cadetteria, the most awaited match confronts Cremonese and Parma eager to quickly climb the rankings: Pisa aims to overcome the recent negative period by beating Vicenza, while the match between Ternana and Monza has been for at least one goals per team.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

At least one goal per team in PSG-Real Madrid, Champions League21:00

Predictions: Winning

Manchester City (in Sporting CP-Manchester City, Champions League21:00)
Manchester United (in Manchester United-Brighton, Premier League9.15 pm)
Sheffield United (in Sheffield United-Hull, Championship8.45 pm)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Ternana-Monza, B series18:30
Wigan-Crewe, League One8.45 pm
Sporting CP-Manchester City, Champions League21:00

Matches with at least one goal per team

Foggia-Palermo, Series C18:00
Cremonese-Parma, B series18:30
Pordenone-Cittadella, B series18:30

The “sensational”

Tie (in Spal-Reggina, B series18:30)

