The predictions for Tuesday 23 November

The football predictions for Tuesday 23 November, the Champions League is back with the fifth round of the group stage. Two Italian teams on the field: if the most fascinating challenge is that of Juventus already qualified, engaged in London with Chelsea, the most important is that of Atalanta. The team coached by Gasperini must and can beat Young Boys by taking advantage of the direct clash between the other two teams in the running for qualification, Villarreal and Manchester United. The Red Devils, Solskjaer exonerated, will be guests of the Yellow Submarine in a challenge that promises goals. Goals that should not be missing also in Lille-Salzburg, Malmo-Zenit and Barcelona-Benfica in which the Blaugrana, dragged by the Camp Nou which has found enthusiasm for Xavi’s return, could find three essential points in terms of qualification.

Predictions Championship, League One, League Two

Coach Chris Wilder’s new adventure at Middlesbrough began with a 1-1 draw against Millwall, a match he could have won. The first win is only postponed and could come tonight against Preston who have scored just six points out of nine games away from home.

In League One, keep an eye on two scoring matches: Gillingham-Cheltenham and Oxford Utd-Fleetwood Town.

In League Two, Exeter will try to jump to first position: away from home they have an exceptional performance and face Colchester who have won only two games out of their last eight at home. Possible victory also for Northampton against Oldham.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• At least one goal per team in Villarreal-Manchester United, Champions League, 6:45 pm

Predictions: Winning

Atalanta (in Young Boys-Atalanta, Champions League, 21:00)

Zenith (in Malmo-Zenith, Champions League, 21:00)

Barcelona (in Barcelona-Benfica, Champions League, 21:00)

Possible winners Championship, League One, League Two

Middlesbrough (in Middlesbrough-Preston, Championship, 8.45 pm)

Exeter City (in Colchester United-Exeter City, League Two, 8.45 pm)

Northampton (in Northampton-Oldham, League Two, 8.45 pm)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Malmo-Zenit, Champions League, 21:00

Barcelona-Benfica, Champions League, 21:00

Young Boys-Atalanta, Champions League, 21:00

Matches with at least one goal per team

Gillingham-Cheltenham, League One, 8.45 pm

Oxford Utd-Fleetwood Town, League One, 8.45 pm

Lille-Salzburg, Liga, 21:00

The “sensational”

Draw (in Chelsea-Juventus, Champions League, 21:00