The predictions of Sunday 26 December

The football predictions for Sunday 26 December, 2021 of the Serie A have already ended and also the last two Serie B days that were scheduled in these days have been postponed due to the high number of infections that have affected numerous teams. The Premier League has instead decided to go ahead and so the famous “Boxing Day” will be held regularly even if some postponements will be inevitable. Among the matches scheduled for December 26, Covid permitting, the victories of Tottenham and Arsenal against Crystal Palace and Norwich, respectively, appear highly probable.

Other predictions

The Gunners after the disastrous start to the season are increasingly on the rise and should prevail on the field of the unfortunate Norwich, last in the standings. Goals coming in Manchester City-Leicester and West Ham-Southampton: the hammers have been conceding goals with worrying continuity since they lost to injury the two central defenders.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• Tottenham winning in Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League, 16:00

Predictions: Winning