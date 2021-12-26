Sports

The predictions of Sunday 26 December

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read

Predictions
Antonio Conte © LaPresse

The football predictions for Sunday 26 December, 2021 of the Serie A have already ended and also the last two Serie B days that were scheduled in these days have been postponed due to the high number of infections that have affected numerous teams. The Premier League has instead decided to go ahead and so the famous “Boxing Day” will be held regularly even if some postponements will be inevitable. Among the matches scheduled for December 26, Covid permitting, the victories of Tottenham and Arsenal against Crystal Palace and Norwich, respectively, appear highly probable.

Read also: Brighton-Brentford, Premier League: probable formations and predictions

Other predictions

The Gunners after the disastrous start to the season are increasingly on the rise and should prevail on the field of the unfortunate Norwich, last in the standings. Goals coming in Manchester City-Leicester and West Ham-Southampton: the hammers have been conceding goals with worrying continuity since they lost to injury the two central defenders.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

Tottenham winning in Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League, 16:00

Predictions: Winning

Celtic (in St. Johnstone-Celtic, Scottish Premier, 13:30)
Arsenal (in Norwich-Arsenal, Premier League, 4:00 pm)
Mansfield Town (in Mansfield Town-Hartlepool, League Two, 4:00 pm)
Tranmere Rovers (in Tranmere Rovers-Barrow,League Two, 4:00 pm)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Standard Liege-Zulte Waregem,, Jupiler League, 4:00 pm
Manchester City-Leicester, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Glasgow Rangers-St. Mirren, Scottish Premier, 16:00

JOIN the group TELEGRAM to receive notifications with scorer predictions: CLICK HERE

Matches with at least one goal per team

Oostende-Genk, Jupileg League, 21:00
West Ham United-Southampton, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Aston Villa-Chelsea, Premier League, 18:30
Brighton-Brentford, Premier League, 21:00

The “sensational”

Tie (in Aston Villa-Chelsea, Premier League, 18:30)

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Live Salernitana – Sampdoria: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

November 21, 2021

Abu Dhabi, Free Practice 3: Hamilton stands out, but risks an impeding?

2 weeks ago

The report cards of Napoli – Koulibaly is necessary. Spalletti, why remove Mertens?

3 weeks ago

Jugovic: “To Vlahovic I say: go to Juve”

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button