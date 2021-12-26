The predictions of Sunday 26 December
The football predictions for Sunday 26 December, 2021 of the Serie A have already ended and also the last two Serie B days that were scheduled in these days have been postponed due to the high number of infections that have affected numerous teams. The Premier League has instead decided to go ahead and so the famous “Boxing Day” will be held regularly even if some postponements will be inevitable. Among the matches scheduled for December 26, Covid permitting, the victories of Tottenham and Arsenal against Crystal Palace and Norwich, respectively, appear highly probable.
Other predictions
The Gunners after the disastrous start to the season are increasingly on the rise and should prevail on the field of the unfortunate Norwich, last in the standings. Goals coming in Manchester City-Leicester and West Ham-Southampton: the hammers have been conceding goals with worrying continuity since they lost to injury the two central defenders.
Predictions: the choice of the Seer
• Tottenham winning in Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League, 16:00
Predictions: Winning
Arsenal (in Norwich-Arsenal, Premier League, 4:00 pm)
Mansfield Town (in Mansfield Town-Hartlepool, League Two, 4:00 pm)
Tranmere Rovers (in Tranmere Rovers-Barrow,League Two, 4:00 pm)
Matches with at least three goals overall
Standard Liege-Zulte Waregem,, Jupiler League, 4:00 pm
Manchester City-Leicester, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Tottenham-Crystal Palace, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Glasgow Rangers-St. Mirren, Scottish Premier, 16:00
Matches with at least one goal per team
Oostende-Genk, Jupileg League, 21:00
West Ham United-Southampton, Premier League, 4:00 pm
Aston Villa-Chelsea, Premier League, 18:30
Brighton-Brentford, Premier League, 21:00
The “sensational”
Tie (in Aston Villa-Chelsea, Premier League, 18:30)