The predictions of Thursday 4 November

The football predictions for Thursday 4 November, after the two days of the Champions League, are the protagonists as usual, the Europa League and Conference League that will see three Italian teams on the pitch. Napoli, which showed its clear superiority over Legia Warsaw in the first leg, need three more points to overtake the Poles first in the group. Lazio risks at home to Marseille in a goal match, Roma must avenge the blow of the first leg with Bodo Glimt and win to secure first place in their group. It will be a game of at least three goals overall, also considering the offensive game of the opponents. Returning to the Europa League, victories on the way for Lyon and Real Sociedad respectively against Sparta Prague and Sturm Graz. Among the most anticipated matches is Monaco-Psv in which goals should not be missing.

Read also: Roma-Bodo / Glimt, Conference League: probable formations and predictions

Conference League Predictions

At least three overall goals are expected in Omonia Nicosia-Basel, AZ-Cluj, Randers-Jablonec and Rennes-Mura, probable victories for Az Alkmaar, Slavia Prague and Tottenham in a match, the one against Vitesse, which will mark the debut in bench by Antonio Conte.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• At least one goal per team in Marseille-Lazio, Europa League, at 21:00

Predictions: Winning

Galatasaray (in Galatasaray-Lokomotiv Moscow, Europa League, 6:45 pm)

Naples (in Legia Warsaw-Naples, Europa League, 6:45 pm)

Lyon (in Lyon-Sparta Prague, Europa League, 6:45 pm)

Real Sociedad (in Real Sociedad-Sturm Graz, Europa League, 6:45 pm)

Slavia Prague (in Slavia Prague-Maccabi Haifa, Conference League, 21:00)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Genk-West Ham, Europa League, 6:45 pm

Lyon-Sparta Prague, Europa League, 6:45 pm

Real Sociedad-Sturm Graz, Europa League, 6:45 pm

Omonia Nicosia-Basel, Conference League, 6:45 pm

Rome-Bodo / Glimt, Conference League, at 21:00

JOIN the group TELEGRAM to receive notifications with scorer predictions: CLICK HERE

Matches with at least one goal per team

Antwerp-Fenerbahce, Europa League, at 21:00

Bayer Leverkusen-Real Betis, Europa League, at 21:00

Union Berlin-Feyenoord, Conference League, at 21:00

The “sensational”

Celtic to win and at least one goal per team (in Ferencvaros-Celtic, Europa League, at 21:00