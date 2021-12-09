The predictions of Thursday 9 December

The football predictions of Thursday 9 December, after those of the Champions League, today will come the final verdicts of the groups of the Europa League and Conference League, which see three Italian teams as protagonists. Napoli have damned complicated their path by losing in the last round against Spartak Moscow. Spalletti, against Leicester at Maradona, has only one result available, the victory, to move forward in a game that promises goals. In group E, that of Lazio, Sarri’s team has only one chance to go ahead first: to beat Galatasaray at the Olimpico. Second place is certain, as well as Marseille’s third should be, but they must not lose at home to Lokomotiv Moscow.

Other predictions

To go directly to the Round of 16 of the Conference League, Roma must beat CSKA Sofia away and hope that Bodo Glimt will not do the same against Zorya. For the team coached by Mourinho, the three points should not be a problem, despite the current decline in form.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• Olympiacos or draw and at least two goals overall in Antwerp-Olympiacos, Europa League, 6:45 pm

Predictions: Winning

Rome (in Cska Sofia-Rome, Conference League, 6:45 pm)

Marseille (in Marseille-Lokomotiv Moscow, Europa League, 21:00)

Lazio (in Lazio-Galatasaray, Europa League, 21:00)

Vitesse (in Vitesse-Mura, Conference League, 21:00)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Lyon-Rangers, Europa League, 18:45

Genk-Rapid Vienna, Europa League, 21:00

Feyenoord-Maccabi Haifa, Conference League, 21:00

Vitesse-Mura, Conference League, 21:00

Matches with at least one goal per team

Naples-Leicester, Europa League, 6:45 pm

Fenerbahce-Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, 18:45

Celtic-Betis, Europa League, 21:00

The “sensational”

Real Sociedad to win and at least one goal per team (in Real Sociedad-Psv, Europa League, 18:45)