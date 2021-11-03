The predictions of Tuesday 2 November

The football predictions for Tuesday 2 November: the Champions League goes live with the fourth round of the group stage. Juventus, in a black crisis in the league, have so far won all the games played in the Champions League and are aiming for poker with Zenit to secure the round of 16 and also put a mortgage on first place. The task that belongs to Atalanta against Manchester United is much more difficult: as in the first leg, goals should not be missing.

Speaking of goals, Wolfsburg-Salzburg and Bayern Munich-Benfica are also promising. Villarreal starts as favorites with Young Boys: three points within reach also for Sevilla against Lille in a decisive match in terms of qualification.

Championship Predictions

Millwall will immediately try to make up for it after the defeat against Huddersfield. He had previously won four of his most recent five games, producing scoring action galore. Against Reading, who have lost the last three, mission within reach. Luton are playing very well and the ranking of potential goals indicates that the team have so far collected fewer points than they deserved: at home they have lost only once and against Middlesbrough they are the favorites.

In League One, watch out for Wigan who have won five of the six away games played so far: victory within reach also against Fleetwood in difficulty in the last period.

Predictions: the choice of the Seer

• At least one goal per team in Atalanta-Manchester United, Champions League, at 21:00

Predictions: Winning

Chelsea (in Malmoe-Chelsea, Champions League, 6:45 pm)

Bayern Monaco (in Bayern Munich-Benfica, Champions League, 21:00)

Seville (in Seville-Lille, Champions League, 21:00)

Villarreal (in Villarreal-Young Boys, Champions League, 21:00)

Championship and League One: winning predictions

Luton Town (in Luton Town-Middlesbrough, Championship, 8.45 pm)

Millwall (in Millwall-Reading, Championship, 8.45 pm)

Wigan (in Fleetwood Town-Wigan, League One, 8.45 pm)

Matches with at least three goals overall

Atalanta-Manchester United, Champions League, at 21:00

Bayern Munich-Benfica, Champions League, at 21:00

Villarreal-Young Boys, Champions League, at 21:00

Matches with at least one goal per team

Wolfsburg-Salzburg, Champions League, 6:45 pm

The “sensational”

Juventus wins with a goal difference (in Juventus-Zenit, Champions League, at 21:00