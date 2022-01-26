The predictions of Wednesday 26 January

The football predictions for Wednesday 26 January, the second round of the Africa Cup will close with the most anticipated challenge between two candidates to win the tournament: Ivory Coast and Egypt. In front there will be two great strikers who are scoring in bursts for their respective clubs: Haller of Ajax and Salah of Liverpool. Goals coming but very balanced confrontation, while in today’s other challenge there is a clear favorite: Mali has all the credentials to send Equatorial Guinea home.

Other predictions

In Serie B there is a recovery that is a real head-tail: Lecce will hardly be surprised by Vicenza in a challenge with at least three overall goals. Goals also arriving in Belgium in the match between Zulte-Waregem and Leuven and in Scotland between Hearts and Celtic.

Predictions: Winning

Mali (in Mali-Equatorial Guinea, Africa Cup of Nations, 8:00 pm)

Lecce (in Lecce-Vicenza, B series, 8:00 pm)

Rangers (in Rangers-Livingston, Scottish Premier, 20:45)

West Bromwich (in West Bromwich-Preston, Championship, 21:00)

Matches with at least three goals overall

• Eupen-Standard Liège, Jupiler League, 18:45

• Zulte-Waregem-OH Leuven, Jupiler League, 18:45

• Lecce-Vicenza, B series, 8:00 pm

Matches with at least one goal per team

• Hearts-Celtic, Scottish Premier, 20:45

• Ivory Coast-Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations, 17:00

• Seraing United-Beerschot Wilrijk, Jupiler League, 21:00

The “sensational”

Angers won and less than three goals overall (in Angers-St. Etienne, Ligue 1, 7:00 pm)