The pregnancy rumors around Cazzu and Christian Nodal

The love story of Cazzu Y Christian Nodal It’s only a few months old but it’s already shaping up to be the romance of the year in the music world. It is that their thing, which started just in May 2022, already includes the strong rumor that they could be pregnant.

To understand why the versions of baby on the way already surround the couple of artists, it is necessary to recapitulate how this relationship was born that excites the fans of both figures of the new Latin American music scene.

To summarize: the attraction between the two first sparked when Juliet Emilia Cazzuchelli (such is his real name) traveled to Mexico to sing with the ex of Belinda in a show he gave at the San Isidro Metepec Fair.

“It was a surprise, I hadn’t planned it, I just went to see the show and well, it suddenly came up to sing together and, in truth, we sang my favorite song. I really like his music”acknowledged Cazzu when talking about their romance.

In that first approach on stage, Cazzu and Christian felt that the chemistry flowed, and the following month, they were seen walking hand in hand through the streets of Antigua Guatemala, out for a walk and very romantic, like any couple in love.

And in July, the rumors of pregnancy exploded with force, based on two data that began to take flight of their own. On the one hand, a fan of both assured that he had intercepted them on public roads and that they would have confessed to him that very soon they were going to release super news.

On the other, the gestural language of Cazzu at the Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, when the singer was seen posing all night caressing her belly with both hands, a sign that many interpreted as “sweet waiting.”

However, Christian Nodal was responsible for clarifying the rumors that he was expecting a child with his new girlfriend. Through his Instagram stories, the interpreter uploaded a meme that, for many, denied the matter.

What Nodal published was a scene from the movie Vows of love in which channing tatum dialogue with Rachel McAdams: “Honey, let’s not fight, it’s bad for the baby”, “What baby?”, “I, your baby fiu fiu”.

Either way, the relationship is going from strength to strength. At the Gardel 2022 Awards ceremony they were seen very much in love and Nodal’s face drew attention, without the tattoos that, they say, had been done for her ex.

“Well, in love”she said, when from hello TV they asked him how he was doing and for the first time he spoke in depth about his feelings. “I fell in love with everything about him, he is beautiful wherever you see him”said about her boyfriend, and Cazzu defined, forceful: “It was a crush.”