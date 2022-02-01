The pregnant journalist welcomed by the Taliban will be able to return to New Zealand

The okay has arrived from the Wellington government for the reporter’s return home. She was initially banned due to the strict rules on Covid and the Taliban had given her hospitality.

A solution seems to have arrived in the case of the pregnant New Zealand journalist aided by the Taliban. Charlotte Bellis in fact, he will be able to go home. She made it known herself in a statement, after the change of position by the New Zealand government which, initially, had rejected her request for an “emergency” return, given the pregnancy. The reporter, together with comrade Jim Huylebroek, had sent over fifty questions to the Wellington authorities to obtain a return home, despite the strict anti-Covid regulations, but never received an answer. Charlotte was at the time in Qatar, where it is illegal to have a child out of wedlock; so she turned to the Taliban who had welcomed her “without problems” with the only recommendation to say that they were married, “if anyone asked”.

The media coverage of the affair eventually led the New Zealand government to offer her an ad hoc place in quarantine on the first available return flight. According to the BBC, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told reporters during a daily briefing on the pandemic from Covid: “There is a place in solitary confinement managed and quarantined for Ms. Bellis and I urge her to take it.” in any case, he specified that New Zealand activates emergency questions on a daily basis and not only following clamor raised in the media. The country’s staff, he stressed, “always try to get in touch with people and make agreements work”. In the end, it was Charlotte Bellis herself, known internationally for being among the first to interview Taliban leaders after they took office, to let it be known that she will return to her country.

However, the controversy is not over. “This story is a continuation of how non-Afghans are treated differently from the Taliban,” tweeted Austrian-Afghan reporter Emran Feroz. “Afghan journalists receive threats, are beaten, tortured and killed, while foreigners enjoy privileges and are welcomed”, he said of the Taliban regime installed in power after the fall of the previous government and the withdrawal of American forces “. women’s rights activist Sahar Fetrat: “Twelve days have passed since the Taliban kidnapped Tamana Paryani, her three sisters and Parwana Ibrahmkhil. Nobody knows where they are and what happened to them. And yet, we continually see privileged people praising the Taliban. There are many ways to criticize your government without praising the Taliban. “