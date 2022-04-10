NewsWorld

The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 increases to 12.18%

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, a new increase in the positivity rate of the COVID-19this time at 12.18%.

The agency shared the preliminary data through a tweet. Until yesterday, Saturday, the percentage amounted to 11.62%.

According to the data portal in Puerto Rico, there has been no positivity above 12% since February 8, when it reached 12.32%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this line should not be greater than 5%, while local experts recommend 3%.

On the other hand, Health reported a new death from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a person vaccinated with the booster dose.

To date, 4,176 deaths from this virus have been registered on the island since the pandemic began in March 2020.

So far this year there have been 856 deaths from this disease, the majority (398) in the group of 80 years or older. At the moment, Puerto Rico averages one death per day.

The total number of hospitalized for COVID-19 dawned at 61, a figure that is divided into 44 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that your doctor can recommend,” Health highlighted.

Pending to elnuevodia.com the expansion of this story.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 49 1 minute read

Related Articles

Price of the dollar today, April 10: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

47 mins ago

Messages from Donald Trump Jr. reveal ideas of insurrection

55 mins ago

Classes and government work days will resume this Monday after the general blackout

59 mins ago

This Man Bought A Cruise Ship On Cragislist And Has Been Restoring It For Years

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button