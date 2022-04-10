The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 increases to 12.18%

The Health Department reported today, Sunday, a new increase in the positivity rate of the COVID-19this time at 12.18%.

The agency shared the preliminary data through a tweet. Until yesterday, Saturday, the percentage amounted to 11.62%.

According to the data portal in Puerto Rico, there has been no positivity above 12% since February 8, when it reached 12.32%.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this line should not be greater than 5%, while local experts recommend 3%.

On the other hand, Health reported a new death from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a person vaccinated with the booster dose.

To date, 4,176 deaths from this virus have been registered on the island since the pandemic began in March 2020.

So far this year there have been 856 deaths from this disease, the majority (398) in the group of 80 years or older. At the moment, Puerto Rico averages one death per day.

The total number of hospitalized for COVID-19 dawned at 61, a figure that is divided into 44 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

“If you have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that your doctor can recommend,” Health highlighted.