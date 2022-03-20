The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 increases to 5.14%

The preliminary positivity rate of the COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased slightly this Sunday to 5.14%, reported the Health Department.

Yesterday, Saturday, the registered positivity rate amounted to 4.76%.

According to the agency’s data portal, this line did not reach the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) since last February 27. During the wave caused by the omicron variant, it reached 39.51%.

On the other hand, Health reported through a tweet that no new deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were recorded, thus keeping the total number of deaths in the pandemic at 4,154.

So far in March, 23 deaths from this disease have been recorded on the island. January is the deadliest month in the two years of the pandemic, with 607 victims.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized for the virus stood at 35, divided into 27 adults and eight pediatric patients. The new number represents an increase of two hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most reliable way to generate protection,” Health highlighted.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.