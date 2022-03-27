The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 increases to 6.02%

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico increased this Sunday to 6.02%, according to the preliminary report of the Health Department.

Until yesterday, Saturday, this line amounted to 5.85%. According to the agency’s data portal, the positivity rate had not reached 6% since last February 22.

In recent days, scientists and health professionals have urged to reinforce preventive measures, such as the use of masks and vaccination, to avoid another rebound. This situation coincides with the relaxation of most of the measures that the government had imposed to control the virus on the island, which came into effect on March 10.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate not be greater than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus stood at 38, which represents 10 fewer patients in the past 24 hours.

The figure is divided into 29 adults and nine pediatric patients.

Through a tweet, Health explained that no new deaths from the disease were recorded. Thus, the number of deaths in two years of the pandemic remains at 4,159.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

32 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 537,022 (this number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people out of a population of 537,022 (this number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 19 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,253,431 (this number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,253,431 (this number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 10 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,403,241 (this figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving said dose).

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the safest way to reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” Health said.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster two months after the single dose.