The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 is placed at 5.22%

The preliminary positivity rate for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it was placed this Monday at 5.22%, the lowest in more than two months, according to the Health Department.

The Health Data BioPortal shows that the most recent date with the lowest positivity rate is December 14, 2021, at 4.97%. A day later it doubled to 8.01%.

In the midst of the wave driven by the omicron variant Between December and January, this percentage reached 39.5% on January 4, which means that 39 out of 100 tests came back positive for the virus in a period of seven days.

The midday update shows a slight rise compared to the preliminary data shared this morning (5.01%). The number recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) is 5%. On the island, experts have suggested that the optimal number is 3%.

On the other hand, the agency reported an additional death from the virus, which brings the total number of victims of the pandemic to 4,110.

“People of any age with underlying conditions are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19. Today a death is reported due to COVID-19 and 95 people hospitalized “, Health noted.

The victim, a 59-year-old woman from the Bayamón region, was vaccinated with two doses, but did not have a booster dose. The death occurred on February 27.

Between January and February, 790 deaths from the disease have been registered on the island. The daily average of deaths – in a period of seven days – is two.

Meanwhile, the average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 16; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 7; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

116 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 566,602 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

out of a population of 566,602 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 112 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,321,604 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,321,604 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 45 deaths of people vaccinated with the booster of the drug, out of a population of 1,305,488 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, Health reported that the number of 95 people hospitalized for COVID-19 is divided into 84 adults and 11 pediatric patients. The total also represents an increase of seven patients in the past 24 hours.

The total in this line had been registering numbers with three digits since last December 23. The last time it was in double digits was on December 22, when the agency reported 96 hospitalizations. At that time, there were 67 adults and 29 minors held.

Among the adults, 24 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are connected to a ventilator. A pediatric patient is kept in intensive care.

The average number of daily cases – in a period of seven days – is 89, while the number of probable cases amounts to 115.

Regarding vaccination, the agency reported that 2,926,793 eligible people aged 5 years and over (95.1%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,627,092 (85.4%) have completed the series of doses.

To date, 160,394 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,305,488 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,314,342 eligible to receive it (56.4%).

Pfizer’s booster dose is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnsonthey can receive the booster after two months of booster from the single dose.