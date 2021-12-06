the preload of the app is free on PS5 and Series X, link to download

We have been chatting for days about the possible arrival of The Matrix Awakens and, without any kind of warning, the possibility of preloading the interactive experience has arrived on the PlayStation digital store.

The Matrix: The Awakening, this is the name of the application on the Italian version of the PlayStation Store and on the Microsoft Store, has a weight of well 25,261 GB and can only be downloaded by players in possession of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, being a latest generation interactive experience that makes use ofUnreal Engine 5, the graphics engine of the creators of Fortnite Chapter 3.

Here is the download link:

At the moment it is only possible to download the application thanks to the start of the preload phase, but it is not clear when it will be possible to start the app on PS5 for the first time. According to the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, who promptly reported the arrival of the product on the PlayStation Store, you will discover more details on The Matrix: The Awakening during the evening of the The Game Awards 2021, or in the night between Thursday 9 December and Friday 10 December.

By reading the official description of the app, which includes the participation of Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss, it would be “a taste of interactive storytelling and entertainment with UE5 in a free demo with real-time technology and a cinematic component that pushes all boundaries”.