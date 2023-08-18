The premiere date for The Flash on HBO Max is already set. When can we stream the DC Studios movie with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck for free?
Ezra Miller’s film hits the shelves after a cinematographic journey that will be well remembered for the worst time ever at Warner Bros.
As we predicted a few months ago, The Flash can be seen on HBO Max before it arrives in September. The official channels of the Warner Bros. subscription service in Spain confirmed this morning release date The latest and not very successful film from DC Studios.
‘Our wounds make us who we are.’ The Flash, August 25 on HBO Max“. Under this short message and the film’s trailer, the platform’s Twitter profile announces that in just seven days we will have the opportunity to enjoy at home, and without paying an extra euro, this production of 200 million euros. Dollar Where Ezra Miller Joined Forces With Michael Keaton’s Batman A trip to the past that changed reality,
one of dc’s biggest flops
The Flash was released in international markets on June 16, only two months after its theatrical release, making it available on SVOD, a clear indication that the film did not perform well commercially. In fact, The film has raised only $268.5 millionWhich greatly complicates, if it hasn’t already confounded him after several scuffles with the police last year, Ezra Miller’s future as the Scarlets sprinter.
The Flash also arrives on HBO Max just days after DC Studios returns to theaters with Blue Beetle, with positive reviews from the press but box office estimates indicating a new hit for DC Studios. Unlike The Flash, Blue Beetle has been confirmed by James Gunn as a full-fledged character in his new DCU.
