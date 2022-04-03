The premiere date of the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” is confirmed

Mexico City.- It’s official! Finally, the premiere date of the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” has been announced, being June 22, 2022.

Through a teaser trailer revealed on the streamer’s YouTube account, barely 17 seconds long, it can be seen that the Hargreves Brothers, from the original timeline, will have a severe confrontation with the Brothers from the new timeline , which was unleashed because of the disasters that were committed in the past.

Apparently, the teaser trailer could indicate that it won’t be long before the official trailer for season 3 of the show is revealed, and you can see a little more of the new members of the series, such as Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein , Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David, as the new Hargreeves brothers, who make up “The Sparrow Academy”, due to the alterations in the timeline, “The Umbrella Academy” never existed.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22 ☔ 🐦 pic.twitter.com/Rnww2nzhlx —Netflix (@netflix) March 13, 2022

It should be mentioned that this is the first appearance of Elliot Page, in a program, after announcing that he is Transgender, however and regardless, he will play Vanya Hargreeves again, on the other hand, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver -Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min will return to the series to once again play the characters they met in the first two seasons.

On the other hand, a few days ago, Netflix, through social networks, confirmed that Javon Walton (“Euphoria”) joined the cast of this third season of “The Umbrella Academy”, although it was not speculated in which chapter he will be able to to be making an appearance, but what a thrill!

Here the Teaser Trailer:

