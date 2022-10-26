The premiere films at Cinépolis and Cinemex starting on July 14 – Movie News

Last week ‘Thor: Love and thunder’ won most of the rooms in Cinemex and Cinépolis, now a rock star comes to face it.

Last week the resorts of the country welcomed the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) in his fourth film Thor: Love and Thunder, where he has the help of The Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and Valkyria (Tessa Thompson) to defeat Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale). In fact, you can still enjoy it if you are from the group that hates having full rooms during the premiere days. It can be a good option to catch up.

If you flat out don’t like superheroes or allusive to Marvel Studios, the billboard of Cinépolis and Cinemex this week has one of the best musical biographies you will see during this 2022 and, at the same time, a twisted thriller that caused a panic at the last Cannes film festival in France, courtesy of one of the most controversial directors in the industry.

Elvis

Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann used the perspective of Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) ex-manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), to narrate the origins, discovery, development, fame, rise and fall of the first pop star of all time. As John Lennon said, “Before Elvis there was nothing.” That is the description of this fascinating film, Elvis, of almost three hours that has been awarded Cinépolis Guarantee for its quality in production, music and performances.

Crimes of the Future

In Crimes of the Future, actor Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) prepares a performance to remove new organs developed in their own body, enlisting the help of Caprice (Léa Seydoux) and National Organ Institute researcher Timlin (Kristen Stewart). Courtesy of the always controversial David Cronenberg, who found allies in Cinemex and the MUBI platform to promote an existentialist vision of our anatomy. Good channels since Netflix freaked out when it was offered to them. This tape is rated C.

sinister twin

After the anxiety caused by Cordero, the Finns return to terror with Sinister Twin, from director Taneli Mustone, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and Anthony (Steven Cree), lose one of their twins in an accident, making the decision to restarting their lives in the fields of scandinavia, until evil forces threaten to steal their surviving offspring.