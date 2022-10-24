The premiere of Dune 2 is advanced

dunes It is one of the greatest franchises in science fiction. Follow the story of Paul Atreides, the heir to a powerful caste that administers the desert planet Arrakis. In 2021, Denis Villeneuve premiered his take on this classic on the big screen.

dunes It starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Oscar Javier Bardem. And now we have news about the premiere of dunes two.

“I always imagined three movies. It’s not that I want to franchise, but this is dunesY dunes it’s a great story. To honor her, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. Following Paul Atreides and the full arc of him would be nice,” Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

The date of premiere of dunes 2 was scheduled for November 17, 2023. And now it has been confirmed that the premiere: dunes 2 will finally arrive on November 3, 2023.

And you, are you waiting for dunes two?