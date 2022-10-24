Entertainment

The premiere of Dune 2 is advanced

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

dunes It is one of the greatest franchises in science fiction. Follow the story of Paul Atreides, the heir to a powerful caste that administers the desert planet Arrakis. In 2021, Denis Villeneuve premiered his take on this classic on the big screen.

dunes It starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Oscar Javier Bardem. And now we have news about the premiere of dunes two.

“I always imagined three movies. It’s not that I want to franchise, but this is dunesY dunes it’s a great story. To honor her, I think you would need at least three movies. That would be the dream. Following Paul Atreides and the full arc of him would be nice,” Villeneuve told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.

The date of premiere of dunes 2 was scheduled for November 17, 2023. And now it has been confirmed that the premiere: dunes 2 will finally arrive on November 3, 2023.

And you, are you waiting for dunes two?

Leading newspaper in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Shakira confident ‘justice will prevail’ in her tax evasion case

1 min ago

Angelina Jolie will play soprano Maria Callas in biopic

3 mins ago

It premiered on Netflix days ago and is among the most viewed movies

11 mins ago

Euphoria: the series with Zendaya will not stop at season 3 – News Séries

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button