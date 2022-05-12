Games

The premiere of the Pokémon Definitive Journeys season in the West is confirmed: trailer in Spanish and more

Photo of James James29 mins ago
1 minute read

We bring you a new announcement of the anime of pokemon trips. The information has been recently shared and relates to this current season of the franchise series.

For those of you who keep the series up to date on its Japanese broadcast, here we bring you information about the next season, which will arrive later this year to the West. In Latin America it will be released on Netflix, while in other territories it is to be confirmed.

We leave you with the poster and the trailer:

Image

On the other hand, if you are one of those who prefer to watch the anime when it is released in the West, we inform you that its launch as pokemon trips It has been produced in Spanish on Boing for Spain and on Cartoon Network for Latin America and, on the other hand, some episodes in these two territories are already available through Netflix.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Source.

Source link

