Three big titles are coming to premiere on Infinity + in August: Let them talkdirected by Steven Soderbergh starring Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep; the thriller Those who want me dead, played by Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie; And Godzilla vs. Kong, with Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

The Premiere titles of Infinity + for August 2021

Let them talk

The film directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Meryl Streep will premiere on Infinity + from 6 to 12 August.

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Alice Hughes has been invited to England to receive another prestigious literary award. But she is afraid of flying: she decides to make the trip by ship and to invite her two best friends from college, Roberta and Susan, as well as being accompanied by her beloved nephew Tyler, to assist them during the cruise. Alice’s new agent, Karen, with the aim of stealing details on her client’s manuscript currently in progress, sneaks onto the ship, approaching Tyler for information on how to best approach her aunt. But Tyler ends up falling in love with Karen, so Alice and her friends are left to fend for themselves. Roberta nurtures resentment towards Alice, because she recognized herself in the events told in her most famous book, ruining her life; on the contrary, Alice denies any responsibility and tries to save their once sacred friendship, while Susan tries to help them reconcile. As Alice strives to complete her long-awaited manuscript and keeps her personal life shrouded in mystery, the women embark on a week-long journey filled with memories, resentments and jokes.

Those who want me dead

Starring Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, the thriller Those who want me dead (get our review) will arrive in Premiere on Infinity + from 13 to 19 August and from 27 August to 2 September.

In the film, Hannah, an experienced paratrooper firefighter still reeling from failing to save three lives from a fire, meets a traumatized 12-year-old boy with no one to turn to. The film is directed by Oscar® nominee Taylor Sheridan and stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal.

Godzilla vs. Kong

From 20 to 26 August is coming to Premiere on Infinity + Godzilla vs. Kong, in which the two mythical adversaries will face off in an unprecedented spectacular battle, with the fate of the world in the balance.

Kong and his protectors will embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a strong and unique bond. But they will unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is wreaking havoc around the world. The epic clash between the two titans, instigated by invisible forces, is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth.

