The premieres of Disney Plus series and movies in October 2022

Photo credit: Disney+

It seemed that it was not going to arrive but it is here, autumn and, therefore, the coolness and even the rains have begun to visit our cities making home plans more and more appealing to us. With the start of the sofa and blanket season, Disney + intends to make October a month for enjoyment with a lot of new content. The streaming platform of the Disney factory is concerned, one more month, with providing the best releases of its own production, both in cinema and in series, in addition to expanding its catalog with successful titles. That’s why we collect premieres of series and movies in October 2022.

Among the most notable releases of the streaming provider will be the multiple content that Disney Plus +, like other networks and platforms, prepares to celebrate Halloween. Jessica Biel’s new series or a somewhat different version of the work Romeo and Juliet, by Shakespeare, are some of the juiciest releases this month. let’s find out all October 2022 releases by categoryso you don’t miss anything:

GET DISNEY+

Disney Plus+ movie releases in October 2022

Rosaline – (October 14th)

Disney Plus + reviews in a comedic tone the history of Romeo and Juliet from Shakespeare in this kind of modern tale told from the point of view of Romeo’s (Kyle Allen) ex-girlfriend, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). She is the woman whom the young man claims to love before falling in love with Julieta (Isabela Merced). As if that were not enough, this young woman is Juliet’s cousin, so she, out of her rancor, will plan to put an end to the famous love story and get her beloved back.

Disney Plus+ series premieres in October 2022

Bear – Season 1 (October 5)

Read more

The eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young fine dining chef who returns to Chicago after a tragic death to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland. Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

the mister – Season 2 (October 12)

After a first season of adaptation between coach and players, Coach Marvyn’s next goal is to increase the impact of his team by getting their games broadcast on ESPN. To do this, he intends to recruit Ava, a beach volleyball star who, due to a public tantrum, ended up expelled from her own sport. But this is not all. The Westbrook Mermaids will have to deal this season with the departure of their assistant Holly Barrett to a rival team, the unexpected proximity with boys, friction between teammates and various disasters off the court.

SEE SERIES

Candy: Murder in Texas – Miniseries (October 12)

Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, Candy is a drama about the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore. In it we take a trip to the Texas of 1980 to discover, in 5 episodes, a solvent true crime, especially thanks to the work of the two main actresses. Candy Montgomery (Biel) is an 1980s stay-at-home mom who has done everything perfectly: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. And this will bring about fatal results.

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 (October 26)

At the beginning of the second season we find out that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been traveling all over Europe on a game of treasure hunt, but suddenly they disappear. So, a year later, the other members of the group meet again in order to find them, following the trail and clues left by Mr. Benedict, using the techniques that he himself taught them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, they find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation.

SEE SERIES

Star Wars: The Jedi Chronicles – Season 1 (October 26)

Animated anthology series that, in 6 episodes, presents various stories about the Jedi from the prequels. Delve into the story of two very different Jedi: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. Both will be put to the test and will have to make decisions that will mark their destiny.

SEE SERIES