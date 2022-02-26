The premieres of March 2022 on Netflix, Claro and Amazon Prime

Get to know all the premieres of Netflix, Amazon and Claro Video in March 2022. | Photo: Internet.

get ready because March comes full of fun, love, adventures and lots of suspense with the premieres that Netflix, Amazon Prime and Claro Video bring during this month. Check what are the new series and movies.

Premieres on Netflix

sets

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4 | March 11th

Twenty drivers, some veterans and some rookies, put the pedal to the metal in another F1 season full of drama and adrenaline.

After participating in a tragic car race, Kike and his friend Noche escape to CDMX to rebuild their lives and (maybe) stay away from danger.

Bridgerton, Season 2 | March 25th

Duty, desire and scandal collide when Viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, but his fiancee’s headstrong sister crosses paths.

Wild Rhythm | March 2

The opposite worlds of two dancers collide on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a dangerous path.

Do you know who it is? | March 4

A woman tries to unravel her mother’s dark past after a violent attack brings deadly threats and secrets to light.

Once upon a time (but not anymore) | March 11th

“Once upon a time… but not anymore” is a musical comedy created by Manolo Caro and starring Sebastián Yatra, Mónica Maranillo and Nia Correia.

Films

Weekend in Croatia | March 3rd

A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend, and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

The Adam Project | March 11th

After a crash landing in 2022, a time-traveling fighter pilot teams up with himself as a 12-year-old to save the future.

Fruits of the wind | March 18th

A Hitchcockian thriller in which a man breaks into an empty vacation home, but things go awry when the overbearing owner and his young wife arrive unexpectedly.

Ruby’s Rescue | March 17

State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Ruby, the dog from the shelter, dreams of having a home, but she is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unbreakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story

Two against the ice | March 2

“Two against the ice” is a true story about friendship, love and the wonderful power of companionship Based on the events that occurred in 1909, when Denmark’s Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) sought to refute the United States claim States over the northeast territory of Greenland.

Marilyn has black eyes | March, 15th

Food brings together a creative duo in a psychiatric hospital. To make their fictional restaurant a reality, they must find the recipe to heal.

Until we meet again | March 18th

In the magical city of Cusco, Peru, the opposite lives of an architect and an artist are transformed when their encounter leads them to make a change of perspective.

black crab | March 18th

East thriller Swedish action film set in a post-apocalyptic world follows six soldiers who must fulfill a covert mission: transport a mysterious package through a frigid archipelago without knowing what dangers await them or who to trust.

Premieres in Claro Video

Films

Spider-Man: No Way Home | March 24th

For the first time in its cinematic history, Spider-Man’s identity is revealed. In this film, his responsibilities as a superhero conflict with his normal life, putting the people he loves most at risk.

David Stone is a well-known but down-on-his-luck writer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he receives a surprise call from Meyer Lansky, the godfather of organized crime, to reveal the hidden truth about his life.

Out of Death | March 2

A retired cop seeks solace in the remote wilderness of Georgia, but finds himself helping a lonely hiker who is being chased by the crooked cops he saw running a drug deal.

Twenty-five years after brutal murders took place in the town of Woodsboro, California, and shocked its inhabitants, a new killer with the same face as Ghostface has returned to town. Using attack a group of teenagers to expose secrets. of the place’s deadly past.

marry me | March 31st

A betrayed pop star, destined to marry her pop star fiancé onstage, marries instead a stranger in the audience: a high school math teacher. Against all odds, their fictional relationship becomes real, but… can her love survive the spotlight?

Premieres on Amazon Prime

sets

The Boys Diabolical | March 4

Porn and ice cream | March 11th

“Porn and ice cream” It will be about the friendship between two social outcasts and a young con artist who decide to create a fake rock band.

Films

deep water | March 18th

The Van Allen marriage is going through serious problems. To avoid divorce, Vic allows his wife Melinda to have relationships with other men. But when her lovers start disappearing, he becomes her prime suspect.