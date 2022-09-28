The premieres of Movistar Plus + for October 2022

The month of October is about to start and Movistar Plus+ brings us all its audiovisual news. Series, movies and sports what more can we ask for. This month’s programming of the streaming platform brings us 12 new most interesting films.

The premiere of the new projects will begin next 4th of October with ‘Ninja Baby’, a comedy from Norway where a young woman who does not want to be a mother finds out, very late, that she is pregnant. Which obviously disrupts her life lacking maternal instinct.

This same day also premieres ‘Language Lessons’, a new look at the world of omnipresent video calls directed and co-starring: Natalie Morales.

Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Óscar Martínez are the ones who lead the cast of ‘Official Competition’. A film that will be released on October 7 by Argentines Mariano Cohny and Gastón Duprat. It deals with the darker side of cinematographic art.

A day later, October 8, ‘Ainbo: The Amazon Warrior’ will arrive on demand. A Peruvian animated film with a great naturalistic component and vindicating the indigenous peoples of the jungle.

Annie Ernaux wrote a novel called ‘The Event’, a work that has been made into a film. It arrives on the platform on October 11 to tell the autobiographical story of this writer, wanting to narrate in 1963, years before abortion was legal in France.

‘The lost illusions’ – October 12

‘The Game of Keys’ – October 14

‘Belle’ – October 15

‘Morbius’ – October 21

‘The Top’ – October 22

‘The Bad Guys’ – October 28

‘Mass’ – October 30: Frank Kranz debuts as a film director with this work, which is going to destabilize all our emotions. It is starring: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney, Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter and Kagen Albright.

We must add all the countless series and documentaries that we have prepared for this fall. We are missing some horror movie to enjoy on the eve of Halloween.

